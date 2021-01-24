Political notebook: Despite election defeat, Oklahomans want Trump to remain part of Republican Party

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority, which administers the state's Medicare program, is scheduled to vote this week to transition from the current system to one in which a third party is paid a flat amount per patient per year.

Bills, bills, bills: Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Edmond, and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, each filed legislation to reauthorize virtual meetings under the state's Open Meetings Act. .... Several lawmakers propose changing Oklahoma elections so that no contested office would be decided in a primary, even if it results in the general election matching two candidates from the same party. ... Southwest Oklahoma lawmakers are fighting to repurpose and keep open the juvenile center for boys at Manitou. ... Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, filed a proposed constitutional amendment to give unborn fetuses the same legal standing as children and adults. Previous efforts in a similar vein have been ruled out by the courts. ... Bullard also has a bill to prevent students from being unduly influenced by "socialist" teachers and text books.