Political notebook: Democrats reconvening state convention in Shawnee

Bottom lines: Oklahoma House of Representatives States’ Rights Committee Chairman Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, said the Biden administration’s promise to go “door-to-door” encouraging COVID-19 vaccination “will not be welcome in Oklahoma.” ... House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, asked for an interim study on eliminating Oklahoma’s sales tax on groceries. ... State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has already prefiled legislation for next year’s session that would lower the minimum age for “constitutional carry” from 21 to 18. ... State Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, has scheduled an interim study on post-COVID learning outcomes. ... State Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, was named a state director for the national Women In Government organization. ... State Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, said he’s concerned that state funding to community-based programs that feed senior citizens is not keeping up with demand. ... Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House and U.S. Senate Candidate T.W. Shannon recently appeared on Fox News’ “Greg Gutfield Show.”