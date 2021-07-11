Political notebook: Democrats reconvening state convention in Shawnee

Reconvening: The state Democratic Party convention recessed earlier this summer will resume in person July 31 at the Grand Casino & Resort in Shawnee.
Agenda items include electing two state affirmative action officers who will join the party’s central committee and voting on proposed amendments to the ODP constitution and bylaws and proposed resolutions.
Campaigns and elections: Former congressman and secretary of state Mike Pompeo endorsed U.S. Sen. Lankford.
Jackson Lahmeyer, an announced opponent to Lankford in next year’s GOP primary, said at least two of 70 or so lawmakers listed as having endorsed the incumbent had not done so. He also said legislators were pressured to support Lankford.
Elk City Mayor Nick Archer, a Republican, declared his candidacy for House District 55 in far western Oklahoma. The incumbent, Republican Todd Russ, is term-limited.
Meetings and events: Heart of the Party, the Tulsa chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Baxter’s Interurban, 717 S. House Ave.
State Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews will be featured speaker for the Creek County Democratic Party’s potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bristow Community Center, 417 N. Chestnut St., Bristow.
A congressional redistricting town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m., July 22, at the Tulsa Technology Center Riverside Campus, 801 E. 91st St.
Boogeymen: Politics often involves fostering fear and anger against the opposition, as seen in recent fundraising emails from members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation.
One from 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern describes the Biden administration as “CRISIS after CRISIS,” while U.S. Sen. James Lankford’s campaign said the “soul of our nation” must be saved from an “ideology of resentment, anger, grievance, racial division, and a rapid decline to economic Marxism has spread to every corner of our culture.”
Democrats do the same thing, although Oklahomans don’t see as much of it because of the GOP’s dominance in the state.
“At this moment, Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump, and their right-wing billionaire network are plotting their Senate comeback — and far-right candidates like Kelly Loeffler and Herschel Walker are considering jumping in this race to try to take down Raphael (Warnock),” said one recent national appeal by the U.S. Senate Democrats.
“Overcoming the GOP’s red wall of voter suppression tactics, gerrymandering, and rampant election lies has been tough enough for Democrats. They’re only going to make it even harder.”
Bottom lines: Oklahoma House of Representatives States’ Rights Committee Chairman Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, said the Biden administration’s promise to go “door-to-door” encouraging COVID-19 vaccination “will not be welcome in Oklahoma.” ... House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, asked for an interim study on eliminating Oklahoma’s sales tax on groceries. ... State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has already prefiled legislation for next year’s session that would lower the minimum age for “constitutional carry” from 21 to 18. ... State Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, has scheduled an interim study on post-COVID learning outcomes. ... State Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, was named a state director for the national Women In Government organization. ... State Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, said he’s concerned that state funding to community-based programs that feed senior citizens is not keeping up with demand. ... Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House and U.S. Senate Candidate T.W. Shannon recently appeared on Fox News’ “Greg Gutfield Show.”
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
