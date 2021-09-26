Political notebook: Dahm expected to announce U.S. Senate candidacy

U.S. Senate: The 2022 Republican U.S. Senate primary campaign will get a little more crowded this week, with state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, expected to declare his candidacy on Tuesday.

Dahm is joining Tulsa-area pastor Jackson Lahmeyer in challenging incumbent James Lankford.

There has been some social media complaining about Dahm dividing the anti-Lankford vote, but in reality it’s not likely to make much difference. Aside from Dahm and Lahmeyer being underfunded long shots with no support from the GOP’s highest-ranking elected officials, either of them winning means taking votes away from Lankford, not each other.

Dahm, who was elected to the state Senate in 2012 and will be term-limited in 2024, can run for U.S. Senate next year without relinquishing his seat in the Legislature. Dahm has twice been an unsuccessful candidate for Congress from the 1st District, once in 2010 and again in 2018, losing both times in the Republican primary.

Behind bars: FWD.us, a criminal justice reform organization, said recommendations from the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Criminal Justice Reclassification Coordination Council could cost the state as much as $83 million and increase the prison population by 1,000 inmates over 10 years.