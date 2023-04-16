Bulging pockets: Pressure on lawmakers to cut taxes or increase spending — or both — is likely to increase after last week’s general revenue report.

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services said March deposits to the state’s primary operating fund were 24% higher than budgeted and are 21% — or $1.1 billion — above projections for the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, which ends on June 30.

General revenue is on track to exceed the budget by $1.5 billion for FY 2023, boosting reserves to something approaching $5 billion, depending on who’s counting.

Some lawmakers argue that the figure is artificially high because of federal pandemic dollars pumped into state and local governments and the economy in general. They warn against adding it to continuing costs, either as spending increases or tax cuts.

Others see it as an opportunity to please taxpayers.

Paging Noah: Comments and appeals are being taken through July 12 from Bixby, Broken Arrow, Tulsa and unincorporated Tulsa County on new flood insurance rate maps and preliminary flood risk information, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced.

The maps may be viewed on-line at msc.fema.gov/fmcv and msc.fema.gov/portal.

FEMA map specialists may be contacted at 877-FEMA-MAP or by email at FEMA-FMIX@fema.dhs.gov.

Under the dome: A hundred or so more bills went dormant last week as another major legislative deadline passed. Among those not making the cut was House Bill 2530, by Rep. J.J. Humphrey, R-Lane, which would have reduced cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Some animal lovers are still concerned about House Bill 1792, by Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond. As currently written, it would drastically reduce the penalties for dogfighting as part of a complete reclassification of felonies.

But HB 1792 is essentially a massive effort to create a classification system for all felonies, of which dogfighting is just one. The current language is certain not to be the final language — if there ever is final language.

The bill is still alive, but barely, and some observers don’t think it’ll make it to the governor’s desk. At least not this session.

Also failing to meet the deadline was HB 1027, which would have authorized tribes to offer sports gambling. It couldn’t get a Senate committee hearing.

Quietly advancing is a joint resolution to add Oklahoma to states calling for a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution to impose term limits. The Constitution provides for such conventions, but none has ever been called.

In a bit of deadline week bait-and-switch, Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, revived his “anti-drag show” legislation by shucking SB 1056 and inserting language declaring it illegal for “a person to engage in an adult performance which contains obscene material, or for any political subdivision of this state to allow, permit, organize, or authorize the viewing of an adult performance which contains obscene material, on public property or in a public place where the adult performance could be viewed by a minor.”

The language doesn’t mention drag shows but seems to have been prompted by reports of them. West said he is concerned that children are being exposed to inappropriate behavior.

Besides hiring a new education secretary last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt further reorganized his Cabinet last week by creating a new position, secretary of operations and government efficiency, and replacing the position of secretary of science and innovation, which had been vacant, with the position of secretary of workforce development.

State Chief Operating Officer John Suter will be secretary of operations and government efficiency. The secretary of workforce development is yet to be named.

Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, urged Oklahoma Republican Party leaders to denounce the indictment of former President Donald Trump. Standridge called the indictment “political persecution.”

Meetings and events: Kimberly Littrell, teaching and learning specialist at the Oklahoma Education Association, will be the featured speaker at the Creek County Democratic Party meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Joseph’s of Drumright, 54580 W. Oklahoma 16.

“Champagne and Censorship” is the theme of a fundraiser for the Heart of the Party, Tulsa County Federation of Democratic Women, at 2 p.m. April 23 at Agora Event Center, 1402 S. Peoria.

Featured speakers will include former state Rep. Lee Denney, now board chairwoman of the Oklahoma Department of Libraries; Tulsa City-County Library Reconsideration Committee Director Amanda Oyama; and ACLU of Oklahoma Executive Director Tamya Cox Toure.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be obtained through ActBlue or with cash or check at the door.

Public meetings on the Improve Our Tulsa bond proposal, all at 6 p.m., are scheduled for April 24 at Union High School Grand Hall and Atrium, 6636 S. Mingo Road; April 25 at University of Oklahoma-Tulsa Schusterman Center, 4501 E. 41st St.; and May 1 at Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.

Application deadline is May 8 for the Oklahoma Policy Institute’s summer seminars, scheduled for June 29-30 in Oklahoma City and July 20-21 in Tulsa. See okpolicy.org for information.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s tribal transit symposium will be May 24-25 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke will be the featured speaker at the Oklahoma Democratic Party’s Carl Albert Dinner on June 3 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa. See okdemocrats.org for information.

Soldiering on: First District Congressman Kevin Hern made the rounds of veterans organizations during Congress’ two-week break. Besides dedicating the Owasso post office for Tech. Sgt. Marshal Roberts, Hern participated in a Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day in Broken Arrow and visited the Tulsa Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Oklahoma Veterans Council.

He also spoke at the Tulsa Police Department awards dinner.

Campaigns and elections: Heather Mahieu Cline of Oklahoma City is the new State Election Board chairwoman, and Dr. Tim Mauldin of Norman is vice chairman. Mignon Lambley of Hooker joined the board as its third member.

The two alternate members are Jerry Buchanan of Tulsa and Debi Thompson of Carney.

Bottom lines: Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and AGs from neighboring states sued to keep the lesser prairie chicken from being declared an endangered or threatened species. … The U.S. Department of Transportation announced an $11.5 million grant to replace seven bridges in north central and northwestern Oklahoma. … The Oklahoma Department of Human Services said it is using $9 million from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families to pay for programs for fathers over the next three years. … Oklahoma has been allocated $1.85 million for urban forestry projects through the Inflation Reduction Act.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World