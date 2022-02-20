Political notebook: Conservative groups backing Treat bill turn on the heat

“About 70% of the spam calls are coming from outside the United States,” said Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds. “This bill will not affect them because, simply put, we do not have the reach.”

The out-of-area solicitation calls that display in-state phone numbers use a technique known as spoofing to fool caller ID software, but Phillips said technology exists to track the true origination point.

“But we do what we can, where we can, how we can,” he said. “For those companies that operate in the United States or in Oklahoma that are spoofing numbers, … this will have a direct impact on their business models.

“So fix it, no; but definitely help.”

Pro tem retained: Senate Republicans voted unanimously to retain President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, for the 59th Oklahoma Legislature, which meets in 2023-24. It will be Treat’s third term at the helm.

Remember us? The House Democratic caucus may be small, but it’s still feisty. Last week it charged the ruling Republicans with ignoring Oklahoma issues while catering to a national audience.