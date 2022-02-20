Political notebook: Conservative groups backing Treat bill turn on the heat

School ties: Conservative organizations brought their influence and/or pressure to bear last week in support of state Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat’s Senate Bill 1647, which would give parents public money to spend on private schools or homeschooling.
Historically, that was known as a voucher system, but the term has fallen out of favor in some circles, and Treat and the bill’s supporters insist that it is not a voucher bill, although it essentially would do the same thing.
The Washington-based Heritage Foundation offered reporters its experts on the matter, and Americans For Prosperity-Oklahoma — the state affiliate of a leading national school choice organization — issued a statement by Jennifer Carter, who is well-known in state education circles as a proponent of vouchers and similar programs and a critic of the public school system.
“Oklahoma Empowerment Accounts will put parents back in charge of their children’s education, making it clear that in Oklahoma we fund students, not systems,” said Carter. “The senators who voted ‘yes’ today should be applauded for siding with parents and empowering them to choose the best school for each child.
“The opponents of SB 1647, and of school choice in general, are regurgitating misleading talking points from both national teachers’ unions and the Biden administration designed to scare voters,” she continued. “It won’t work in Oklahoma, where voters have made it very clear that they want more choices, more freedom and less bureaucracy.”
The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, where Carter’s husband, Ray Carter, works, went after Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
McCall says his caucus is not interested in hearing Treat’s bill, and last week an Oklahoma City television reporter quoted McCall as saying no one from his district has contacted him in support of the measure.
OCPA President Jonathan Small said his organization has provided contact information to supporters from McCall’s district.
“While I cannot guarantee that Speaker McCall reads his email or listens to his voice mails, I can say without a doubt that people from his district have contacted Speaker McCall in support of SB 1647,” Small said.
All of this could be a heavy load for Republican incumbents caught between some major Republican machines and local school patrons who are worried about their districts and how the Legislature proposes to keep track of all the money it would be handing out.
Democrats have no such qualms. Outnumbered and outmoneyed, they’re yelling for all they’re worth.
Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews called Treat’s bill a “hoax” that will funnel money away from public schools without providing more choices for most Oklahomans.
“It doesn’t matter what Republicans try to label it,” Andrews said. “Whether they call it a voucher program or Education Savings Account, … it’s the same concept. Remove public education money from public schools and feed it into private education. It’s as simple as that.”
‘shroomin’: HB 3414, which would authorize the state’s colleges and universities to engage in psilocybin research, advanced through a House committee.
Psilocybin is the chemical that makes some mushrooms magic.
The bill’s sponsors, though, say the intent is research on the use of microdoses to help people with post traumatic stress disorder or similar conditions and those in end-of-life palliative care.
Spam, spam, spam: The House Technology Committee advanced legislation aimed at spam calls, but its author says the Legislature is limited in its ability to stop random calls about nonexistent car warranties and other solicitations.
“About 70% of the spam calls are coming from outside the United States,” said Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds. “This bill will not affect them because, simply put, we do not have the reach.”
The out-of-area solicitation calls that display in-state phone numbers use a technique known as spoofing to fool caller ID software, but Phillips said technology exists to track the true origination point.
“But we do what we can, where we can, how we can,” he said. “For those companies that operate in the United States or in Oklahoma that are spoofing numbers, … this will have a direct impact on their business models.
“So fix it, no; but definitely help.”
Pro tem retained: Senate Republicans voted unanimously to retain President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, for the 59th Oklahoma Legislature, which meets in 2023-24. It will be Treat’s third term at the helm.
Remember us? The House Democratic caucus may be small, but it’s still feisty. Last week it charged the ruling Republicans with ignoring Oklahoma issues while catering to a national audience.
“We continue to see a focus on anything but Oklahomans and their needs,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. “We see a lot of political pandering in this building. We see a lot of people who are campaigning for their next primary election. We don’t see enough focus on the actual needs of Oklahomans.”
Furthermore: Among measures advancing from committee last week:
SB 1568, by Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City, which would add domestic violence to the violent offender registry;
HB 2969, the latest iteration of the digital privacy bill from Reps. Collin Walke, D-Oklahoma City, and Josh West, R-Grove;
SJR 1, by Sen. Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, a proposed constitutional amendment carried over from last year that would allow common, career tech and higher education employees to retain their jobs while serving in the Legislature.
Choice words: State Democrats mocked Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor’s remark (about COVID mandates) that medical decisions should be between doctor and patient.
“Maybe O’Connor is on to something,” said Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews. “Health care decisions should be between a patient and their physician? What a concept.”
“The hypocrisy of Republicans wanting freedoms and ‘my body, my decision’ mocking mask mandates, while at the same time wanting total control of a woman’s body is frightening,” she said.
Campaigns and elections: U.S. Sen. James Lankford’s reelection campaign has what portends to be a high-dollar fundraiser this week at the home of prominent attorney Steve Stodghill, an associate of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Hosts also include financier Roy Bailey, who was National Finance Committee co-chairman of Donald Trump’s successful 2016 presidential campaign.
Jackson Lahmeyer, who was been working feverishly to get Trump’s endorsement in the June 28 GOP primary with Lankford and state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, also has a fundraiser this week — with Trump allies Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.
Lankford’s campaign said he’s been endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council, which is the union for Border Patrol employees.
Meetings and events: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin has two public events scheduled for Wednesday in southeastern Oklahoma:
10:15am, Spaceship Earth Coffee, 345 E. Choctaw Ave., McAlester.
1:30pm, The Vault, 314 E. Court St. Atoka.
Bottom lines: State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, and several other Republican lawmakers have scheduled a Wednesday press conference to discuss their efforts on behalf of death-row inmate Richard Glossip. … Tulsa County reported its recycled medication program provided more than $1.1 million in medications to county residents last year. … State Attorney General John O’Connor joined a Florida lawsuit against the federal contractor vaccine mandate.
