Political notebook: Cherokee Nation, community health centers to receive COVID relief money

The bill changes the state aid formula so that schools would more quickly feel the affects of sudden enrollment changes. The legislation is favored by Gov. Kevin Stitt, who says the current formula results in districts being funded for students it no longer has.

Opponents, including state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, said the measure will most hurt small districts and lead to funding fluctuations that make budgeting difficult.

It’s unclear exactly who is Rural and Small-Town Round Table of Common Interests, but it’s being represented by Clay Pope, a Kingfisher County farmer and rancher and former Democratic legislator.

The group is trying to pressure rural Republican lawmakers by labeling HB 2078 a “backdoor consolidation” measure.

“It doesn’t take a lot of imagination to see that if this bill passes, the next oil bust will result in immediate budget shortfalls and the potential closing of several rural schools,” Pope said.