Political notebook: Cherokee Nation, community health centers to receive COVID relief money

COVID Care: The Cherokee Nation and two Tulsa health systems that serve primarily low-income and uninsured patients will both receive significant funding from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, it was announced last week.
Morton Comprehensive Health Services, which has five locations in Tulsa and one in Nowata, is slated to receive $5.7 million, while Community Health Connection, with three Tulsa locations, will get $4.4 million.
In total, 21 Oklahoma community health services will receive $63.8 million, according to the White House. The largest allocation is $13.8 million for Oklahoma City-based Variety Care, which has 17 clinics in six towns and cities.
Meanwhile, the Cherokee Nation was notified it will receive a $20 million tribal housing grant, the largest in the state.
“Every year we have a backlog of Cherokee families who await the dream of home ownership either through our mortgage assistance or home construction programs, and during COVID those lists and wait times have grown increasingly longer,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “This additional $20 million helps eliminate that backlog and barrier for so many Cherokee families for safe, efficient and affordable housing they can call their own.”
Session notes: An advocacy organization called the Rural and Small-Town Round Table of Common Interests joined the fray over House Bill 2078, by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow.
The bill changes the state aid formula so that schools would more quickly feel the affects of sudden enrollment changes. The legislation is favored by Gov. Kevin Stitt, who says the current formula results in districts being funded for students it no longer has.
Opponents, including state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, said the measure will most hurt small districts and lead to funding fluctuations that make budgeting difficult.
It’s unclear exactly who is Rural and Small-Town Round Table of Common Interests, but it’s being represented by Clay Pope, a Kingfisher County farmer and rancher and former Democratic legislator.
The group is trying to pressure rural Republican lawmakers by labeling HB 2078 a “backdoor consolidation” measure.
“It doesn’t take a lot of imagination to see that if this bill passes, the next oil bust will result in immediate budget shortfalls and the potential closing of several rural schools,” Pope said.
Five House and one Senate Democrat, including Representatives John Waldron and Melissa Provenzano of Tulsa, backed Hofmeister, a Republican, who dissented from the state school board’s decision to accept a lawsuit settlement Hofmeister said is likely illegal. ... House Democrats also blasted Republican leadership for not allowing votes on several policing reform bills. ... Simple resolutions almost always pass the House and Senate by unanimous consent as a courtesy to the author, but a resolution in praise of public lands such as parks and those held by the state for the benefit of schools ran into unexpected opposition when 13 rural Republicans objected and forced a recorded vote on HR 1014, by Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater.
Meetings and events: The Creek County Democratic Convention will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bristow Senior Citizens Center, 417 N. Chestnut, Bristow.
The meeting will be outside, weather permitting.
Tulsa Police Capt. Luke Sherman is featured speaker at the April 13 Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County luncheon. Email RWCtulsa@gmail.com for location and reservations.
The Oklahoma Libertarian Party held its state convention in Moore this weekend.
Bottom lines: Oklahoma campaign contribution limits increased to $2,900 per donor per election. ... People for the Ethic Treatment of Animals — PETA — said it plans to put up a billboard near the state Capitol calling Gov. Kevin Stitt a “meathead” for encouraging Oklahomans to eat meat.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World