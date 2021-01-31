Political notebook: Capitol attack triggered rare exdous from GOP in voter registrations

Switched: More than 2,000 Oklahomans switched their voter registrations from Republican to something else in the weeks following the attack on the nation's Capitol, according to statistics from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
To be sure, that 2,000 is very small compared to total Republican registration of some 1.4 million. It is interesting, though, because it's so rare. Republican registrations have been rising on a more or less straight line for decades. In the month leading up to the November election, for instance, about 3,000 Oklahomans switched their registrations to Republican, while only about 900 switched from Republican to something else.
But according to state election board data, 2,609 Oklahomans changed registration in the three weeks following the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Of those, 2,042 had been Republicans.
More than three-fourths of those switched to independent status, while 370 became Democrats and 115 Libertarians.
On the other side of the ledger, 337 voters switched to Republican from something else.
Oklahoma's figures fit, in a small way, with a trend reported by The Hill, which said this week that a check of six swing states showed 30,000 Republicans had changed affiliation since Jan. 6.
The main practical effect of party registration in Oklahoma is to determine in which primary election, if any, a person may vote. Only registered Republicans may vote in Republican primaries, but independents and Democrats may vote in Democratic ones.
Float trip: Illinois River advocates and the state of Oklahoma is objecting to a new sewage treatment plant near Bentonville, Arkansas. Save the Illinois River says the plant would increase discharges into the Illinois watershed 10-fold.
The Oklahoma Water Resources Board and the Oklahoma Conservation Commission have both filed formal objections.
Staff changes: State school board member Estella Hernandez has joined U.S. Sen. James Lankford's Oklahoma City office as a field representative.
Meetings and events: A forum with Tulsa County Treasurer special election candidates John Fothergill and Francis "Joe" Hart is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Tulsa County GOP headquarters, 2816 E. 51st St., Suite 100.
Seating will be limited, but the event will be streamed on the Tulsa County Republican Party's Facebook page.
Fothergill and Hart, both Republicans, are the only two candidates in the Feb. 9 election to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of long-time Treasurer Dennis Semler.
• The Creek County Republican Party convention will be Saturday at La Margarita, 1215 New Sapulpa Road, Sapulpa, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the start of business at 9.
• Nominations for the League of Women Voters' Madam President award are being accepted through Feb. 26.
The award, sponsored by the LWV's Tulsa chapter, is given to 10 women deemed capable of serving as president.
Nominations can be made at lwvtulsa.org/madam-president.
Scholarship: Applications are being accepted through April 30 for the Republican Women's Club of Tulsa County's annual scholarship program.
The scholarships of up to $1,000 are for high school senior girls graduating this spring.
Applicants must be a registered Tulsa County Republican or have a registered Republican parent or guardian living in Tulsa County. Contact rwctulsaeducation@gmail.com for more information.
Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
Featured video: