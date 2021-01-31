Political notebook: Capitol attack triggered rare exdous from GOP in voter registrations

Switched: More than 2,000 Oklahomans switched their voter registrations from Republican to something else in the weeks following the attack on the nation's Capitol, according to statistics from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

To be sure, that 2,000 is very small compared to total Republican registration of some 1.4 million. It is interesting, though, because it's so rare. Republican registrations have been rising on a more or less straight line for decades. In the month leading up to the November election, for instance, about 3,000 Oklahomans switched their registrations to Republican, while only about 900 switched from Republican to something else.

But according to state election board data, 2,609 Oklahomans changed registration in the three weeks following the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Of those, 2,042 had been Republicans.

More than three-fourths of those switched to independent status, while 370 became Democrats and 115 Libertarians.

On the other side of the ledger, 337 voters switched to Republican from something else.