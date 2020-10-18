Political notebook: Broyles outraises Inhofe over most recent three-month period

An earlier experiment with outsourced management did not go well, but David said she’s confident it can provide better care at lower cost.

“I believe this is the right next step to improve the health of vulnerable Oklahomans through preventative care, which will ultimately reduce expensive emergency and critical care costs,” David said in a written statement.

Not bad: Payments to Oklahoma’s general revenue fund exceeded expectations by 1.7% in September.

It was the second straight month for GRF deposits to beat projections, which came as particularly good news in light of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

September’s GRF deposits totaled $562.8 million, or $9.5 million more than expected and $8.5 million more than the same month a year ago.

OMES Director Steven Harpe advised caution, however, saying revenue has been kept afloat by federal programs that have expired or are about to.

The General Revenue Fund is the state’s primary operating account.