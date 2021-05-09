Political notebook: British nationalist Nigel Farage to speak in Tulsa

Legislative leadership shelved all such legislation early in the session and has shown little interest in reviving it in the final weeks before adjournment later this month.

The multicounty grand jury is still taking testimony on Epic but took the extraordinary step of putting out a preliminary report last week.

Session notes: House Republicans and Democrats spoke up last week in favor of more state aid to common education.

The Republicans say an additional $135 million would allow Oklahoma to meet the kindergarten and first grade class size limits first implemented more than 30 years ago but which have been largely ignored during the past decade because of tightening budgets.

“If we want to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state in education outcomes, we have to do things differently,” said Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow. “Education funding has been a priority for House Republicans all session, and even more so as budget negotiations intensify at the end of session.”

Democrats supported the majority — sort of — by saying schools should get more like $200 million in additional money.