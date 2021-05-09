Political notebook: British nationalist Nigel Farage to speak in Tulsa

Meetings and events: British politician and commentator Nigel Farage, best known for leading the movement that resulted in the United Kingdom’s leaving the European Union, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at The Embassy, 7100 E. 31st St.
Farage is touring the U.S. under the auspices of FreedomWorks, a conservative organization with ties to the tea party movement and former President Donald Trump.
Farage’s Tulsa stop is sponsored by Tulsa 9-12 Project. Admission is free, but registration is required at bit.ly/2SswK9X.
Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin will hold a telephone town hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Participants must sign up by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at mullin.house.gov/live.
Epic fail: State Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, called for legislative action in light of an interim grand jury report on Epic Charter Schools.
“As recommended by the grand jury report, The Oklahoma Legislature could and should take steps to pass legislation to mandate increased transparency and accountability when private for-profit companies manage our public schools,” Provenzano said in a written statement.
Legislative leadership shelved all such legislation early in the session and has shown little interest in reviving it in the final weeks before adjournment later this month.
The multicounty grand jury is still taking testimony on Epic but took the extraordinary step of putting out a preliminary report last week.
Session notes: House Republicans and Democrats spoke up last week in favor of more state aid to common education.
The Republicans say an additional $135 million would allow Oklahoma to meet the kindergarten and first grade class size limits first implemented more than 30 years ago but which have been largely ignored during the past decade because of tightening budgets.
“If we want to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state in education outcomes, we have to do things differently,” said Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow. “Education funding has been a priority for House Republicans all session, and even more so as budget negotiations intensify at the end of session.”
Democrats supported the majority — sort of — by saying schools should get more like $200 million in additional money.
With Oklahoma still facing a teacher shortage, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation that allows retired educators to return to the classroom without affecting their pension benefits.
Senate Bill 267, by Sen. Dwayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, allows teachers who were retired as of July 1, 2020, who have received retirement benefits for at least one year and who have not been employed by a public school during that period to teach for three years with no earnings cap.
Currently, teachers who return to the classroom after receiving retirement payments can earn no more than $15,000 a year.
Pemberton described the measure as an extension of legislation passed in 2017.
Several measures dealing with mental health in schools have been signed into law this session. These include adding mental health awareness to the general health curriculum and requiring schools to administer the Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment every two years.
In a bit of long-range planning, House Democrats chose Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, as their caucus leader for the 59th Legislature, which doesn’t begin until 2023.
Munson would replace current Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, who is term-limited.
Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, was chosen chosen caucus chair, and Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, was chosen caucus vice chair.
The choices, obviously, are dependent on the three members being reelected in 2022.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation to crack down on tobacco products smuggled into the state.
Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City, Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, and Rep. Jose Cruz, D-Oklahoma City, announced the formation of the Legislative Latino Caucus.
Oklahoma 69, which runs the length of eastern Oklahoma, is going to be designated the Historic Jefferson Highway Route.
Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, was named the Oklahoma Education Association’s outstanding legislator for 2021.
The state Senate confirmed Dan Herald of Hooker to the Oklahoma Conservation Commission.
Taxing situation: The Osage Nation notified its citizens last week of a possible conflict with the Oklahoma Tax Commission over individual income derived from tribal enterprises by members living on restricted or trust land. Such income is generally exempt from state income taxes.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World