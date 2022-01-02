Political notebook: Black Tulsa leaders take an interest in GOP primary for Senate

Lankford and Hawley are most upset about a report on the number of people in the country with expired visas. The two senators said the report was delivered to other committees but not Homeland Security, where both are members. They said copies obtained from other sources show 585,000 “overstayers.”

The pair also want to know why Homeland Security has not delivered a report, due Nov. 30, on the vetting of Afghan evacuees.

Employment: The number of unemployed Oklahomans fell in November while the state’s total workforce grew by about 6,000, causing Oklahoma’s unemployment rate to shrink to 1.9%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

The BLS said the unemployed — those seeking jobs — dropped just below 35,000, a decrease of about 2,700 from November.

The Tulsa metro’s workforce grew by about 1,500 as the unemployment dropped to 2.0%.

A separate survey of business payrolls reported small job gains in November for Tulsa and statewide and significant improvement from the same month a year ago.