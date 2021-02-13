Political notebook: Bipartisanship rears its head in Oklahoma Legislature

Session notes: It wasn't exactly Kumbaya Week in the Oklahoma Legislature, but several measures of note did advance with bipartisan support. Examples include:
• A potentially controversial data privacy bill that advanced from a House committee and Speaker Charles McCall predicted will win approval from the body despite business concerns.
House Bill 1602 is being carried by Republican Josh West of Grove and Democrat Collin Walke of Oklahoma City, and seems to have bipartisan support.
• HB 1569, by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, known as the Play to Learn Act, seems to be gaining steam after languishing for several years in the face of Republican disinterest. The measure advocates "movement, creative expression, exploration, socialization, and reading for pleasure" as part of early childhood education.
• HB 1739, by Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, was originally introduced in the previous Legislature by Democrat Chelsey Branham, who lost her re-election bid last fall.
The bill allows juveniles who are more or less on their own to access Department of Human Services assistance without going into state or tribal custody.
In other news, House Wildlife Committee Chairman Ty Burns, R-Morrison, said a bill to create a state Bigfoot season will not be heard. ... Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, revealed the state has issued twice as many disabled veteran sales tax exemption cards than the state has disabled veterans, and vowed to do something about it. ... Many Republican lawmakers continued to flout Gov. Kevin Stitt's order that state employees must wear masks in state buildings.
Second chance: A special three-month enrollment period for individual health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace begins Monday and continues through May 15.
The Oklahoma Insurance Department said six insurers now offer policies in the state although only two are statewide.
See healthcare.gov for information and to apply.
Meetings and events: Tulsa County Democratic Party precinct meetings will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. March 11.
Virtual informational meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
See tulsacountydemocrats.org to sign up.
The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will have a virtual public hearing on proposed rule changes at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
See oklahoma.gov/odmhsas to view the rules and attend the meeting.
Campaigns and elections: Democrat John Swoboda, a 33-year-old teacher, said he is a 2022 candidate in the 1st Congressional District.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World