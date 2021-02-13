Political notebook: Bipartisanship rears its head in Oklahoma Legislature

The bill allows juveniles who are more or less on their own to access Department of Human Services assistance without going into state or tribal custody.

In other news, House Wildlife Committee Chairman Ty Burns, R-Morrison, said a bill to create a state Bigfoot season will not be heard. ... Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, revealed the state has issued twice as many disabled veteran sales tax exemption cards than the state has disabled veterans, and vowed to do something about it. ... Many Republican lawmakers continued to flout Gov. Kevin Stitt's order that state employees must wear masks in state buildings.

Second chance: A special three-month enrollment period for individual health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace begins Monday and continues through May 15.

The Oklahoma Insurance Department said six insurers now offer policies in the state although only two are statewide.

See healthcare.gov for information and to apply.

Meetings and events: Tulsa County Democratic Party precinct meetings will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. March 11.

Virtual informational meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.