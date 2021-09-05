Political notebook: Assessments begin for 6,000 Oklahomans on developmental disabilities wait list

Bottom lines: Jason Reese, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s general counsel, resigned after eight months on the job. ... “Ridiculous,” is how the Oklahoma Democratic Party described 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin’s involvement in a scheme to get American citizens out of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. ... Third District Congressman Frank Lucas, whose sprawling district includes Osage and most of Creek Counties, met with the Tulsa Regional Chamber, Mayor G.T. Bynum and new University of Tulsa President Brad Carson, a former colleague in the U.S. House of Representatives. ... State Sen. Rob Standridge, one of the most vocal opponents of COVID-19 prevention mandates, said he’s pushing Cleveland County commissioners to distribute information on the benefits of monoclonal antibody treatments, which have been given emergency approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for COVID patients. ... The Lawton-Ft. Sill Region Airport received a $3 million federal transportation grant to renovate its passenger terminal.