No. No. No. Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony filed a 180-page dissent last week after the other two commissioners, Todd Hiett and Kim David, voted to accept $6 billion in fuel costs claimed by the state’s three largest investor-owned utilities from the 2021 February deep cold spell.

A long-time critic of the utilities — and often other commissioners — Anthony maintains that the fuel costs should not be accepted until price-fixing claims against natural gas suppliers and the utilities’ own fuel-purchasing policies are thoroughly investigated.

“The stench of these rotten deals is so pervasive, people on the outside are beginning to pinch their noses and look toward the Jim Thorpe Building (Corporation Commissioner headquarters) with wrinkled brows wondering what the hell is going on at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission,” Anthony wrote.

“Not only are these public injustices rotting from a putrid core of greed, public corruption and regulatory capture, but so are the various layers of whitewash that have been repeatedly and sloppily applied by their proponents and apologists over the last two years.”

Under state law, utilities are allowed to recover “reasonable” fuel cost increases through surcharges to customers. Doing so in this case would have resulted in astronomical bills, so the Legislature and governor agreed to an arrangement whereby the state revenue issued bonds amortizing the charges over 15 to 20 years.

Accepting the fuel cost submissions from PSO, OG&E and ONG is part of that process.

Change of venue: Creek County expects to bring online a family treatment court in a few months, the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said.

Tulsa and Okmulgee counties already have such courts, as do Oklahoma, Kay, and Custer and Washita counties combined. Canadian County pays for a similar program with its own funds.

The special courts are intended to reunite families in which parents’ substance abuse has resulted in children being taken into state care.

The courts facilitate reunification through treatment and supervision. According to the Department of Mental Health, the program’s success rate is double that of more traditional methods.

Off script: The dispute between Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready and CVS pharmacies and its prescription benefit manager Caremark seems to be getting hotter.

Mulready and the Republican floor leaders of the House and Senate have called a Monday morning press conference to discuss what they call “misinformation being distributed by CVS Caremark to Oklahoma consumers.”

The dispute centers on recent Oklahoma laws that prevent prescription benefit managers such as Caremark from directing patients to specific pharmacies and mail-order services. CVS/Caremark has responded by telling some patients it can no longer fill 90-day prescriptions.

Prescription benefit managers say the law will cause higher costs to consumers. Proponents disagree and argue that it is necessary to protect consumers and independent pharmacies.

Honored, not censured: State Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, who was censured by her Republican colleagues earlier this year, was named recipient of the Angie Debo Civil Libertarian Award by the ACLU of Oklahoma.

Turner was stripped of committee assignments after a person took refuge in Turner’s office during the ruckus following the House’s vote to essentially ban gender-affirming treatments. House leadership accused Turner of “harboring” the person, which Turner denies. Turner has not been charged with a crime.

Debo, who died in 1988, is considered one of Oklahoma’s foremost historians, particularly for exposing the corruption surrounding Indian allotments in the early 1900s. Her “And Still the Waters Run” was so controversial when completed in the late 1930s that the University of Oklahoma Press backed out of its publishing contract and handed the book off to the Princeton University Press.

Wild turkey: The 35th Lieutenant Governor’s Turkey Hunt began Wednesday and continues through this week. Although the potting of wild fowl is involved, the Turkey Hunt’s primary purpose is business recruiting and connecting prospects with Oklahoma communities.

Featured this year are Alva, Ardmore, Duncan, Elk City, Hugo, Okemah and Woodward.

Sales pitch: Democrats looking for a way to convince rural voters that the Republican Party isn’t really their friend juxtaposed recent unsuccessful attempts to land a big employer in northeastern Oklahoma with Biden administration programs that have brought millions of dollars in infrastructure improvements to outlying areas of the state.

“While (Gov. Kevin) Stitt is busy posing for photos and pushing school voucher schemes that hurt rural Oklahomans, Democrats are working to help our rural counties,” said state Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews. “The roads and bridges funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help move goods through Oklahoma better while connecting people within their communities.”

In his two elections, Stitt has overwhelmingly carried rural Oklahoma, winning some counties with as much as 90% of the vote.

Meetings and events: “Champagne and Censorship” is the theme of a fundraiser for the Heart of the Party, Tulsa County Federation of Democratic Women, at 2 p.m. Sunday at Agora Event Center, 1402 S. Peoria Ave.

Featured speakers will include former state Rep. Lee Denney, now board chairwoman of the Oklahoma Department of Libraries; Tulsa City-County Library Reconsideration Committee Director Amanda Oyama; and ACLU of Oklahoma Executive Director Tamya Cox Toure.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be obtained through ActBlue or with cash or check at the door.

Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen announced upcoming in-person town hall meetings:

May 2: 8 a.m., Krebs Town Hall, 85 S. Main St., Krebs; 10 a.m., VFW Post 8798, 121182 Oklahoma 9, Eufaula; noon, Fort Gibson American Legion Post 20, 201 S.E. Railroad St.; 2 p.m., Wagoner Community Building, 102 N. Jefferson St., Wagoner.

May 5: 9:30 a.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, 1109 N. Delaware St., Dewey; 2 p.m., Chelsea Civic Center, 618 Pine St., Chelsea; 4 p.m., Oologah Town Hall, 225 W. Alta Ave., Oologah.

Campaigns and elections: Republican Shelley Gwartney of Broken Arrow announced that she’s exploring a 2024 run for state Senate District 33, which includes south Broken Arrow and Tulsa County.

Republican incumbent Nathan Dahm is term-limited.

The Oklahoma Democratic Party sent out a fundraising appeal tied to the recording of McCurtain County officials discussing lynching and murder.

Bottom lines: State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, was elected chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus. … House Democrats elected Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, their leader through 2026.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World