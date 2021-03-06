Political action committee formed to help Republican women run for office

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new political action committee launched Friday to help Republican women running for office across Oklahoma.

The Promoting Oklahoma Women in Elections & Representation PAC, dubbed POWhER, includes individuals helping inspire and support Republican women at all levels of government.

Each year, the POWhER PAC will issue checks to eligible women running for election, hold member-only events with PAC endorsed candidates, and host an annual networking event for members with former and current elected Republican women.

The POWhER PAC is governed by a nine-person advisory board that is responsible for endorsements in key races across Oklahoma.

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former campaign manager and spokeswoman, Donelle Harder, will serve as chair for the first year until elections are held among board members by 2022.

