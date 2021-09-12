Politcal notebook: Masks, vaccines, Afghan immigrants and the 2020 elections roil Republican politics

Instead, the state’s Republican leadership is promising to challenge Biden’s plan to impose workplace safety rules that would require all workers at businesses with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated or be regularly tested for COVID.

Virgin also noted the Republicans have enacted legislation that prevents local school districts from requiring masks, although some districts are essentially doing so, anyway.

“Last November, when 1,400 Oklahomans had died of COVID, our caucus asked Governor Stitt what his plan was to keep that number from getting to 2,000,” Virgin said. “Today, 10 months later, more than 8,000 Oklahomans have died, and we are still waiting on a plan from the governor.”

Fines and fees: An interim study by four Republican House members signaled that the funding structure of state courts, which rely heavily on fines and fees, is likely to be on the agenda again next session.