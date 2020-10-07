Policing: Widely different perspectives outlined during state House panel discussion

“My women have been pulled over ... walking down the sidewalk, their pictures have been taken, their purses have been dumped and searched,” Bear said. “They’ve been told if there’s a crime in the area, the police want their picture.”

Humphrey said the speeding tickets he’s received over the years proves white people get stopped by the police, too, and Lindsey said data showing Tulsa police detain Blacks at higher rate than whites had been “manipulated.”

Any discrepancy, he said, is the result of socio-economic status, not race.

One area on which the law enforcement speakers did not unite was the role of unions. While Lindsey, as a state and local FOP officer, defended them, several in administrative positions said the union and its contracts wind up protecting officers that should be dismissed.

Also discussed at length were choke and carotid holds, a restraint tactic that blocks air or blood to the brain. Such holds used by law enforcement have played a roll in several deaths in recent years.