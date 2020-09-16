Plant-based foods company claims Oklahoma's product label law violated First Amendment to protect meat-industry

“The Act would fail any level of First Amendment scrutiny,” the lawsuit states. “The Act is a content-based regulation of speech.”

The act is unreasonable and does not advance a legitimate government interest, the suit alleges.

“No state besides Oklahoma requires that labels for plant-based foods have disclaimers ‘uniform in size and prominence’ to their product names,” the suit says. “There are cigarette labels that have product names the same size as mandatory disclaimers on the labels.”

Upton’s Naturals ensures that its products are labeled “vegan” and clearly state that the foods do not contain meat, the documents say.

“In order to describe its foods in the clearest possible manner, Upton’s Naturals uses meat terms as part of its descriptions on its labels,” the suit says. “These terms include, but are not limited to, ‘bacon,’ ‘hot dog,’ and ‘chorizo.’”

No consumer would be misled by the labeling, the claim says.

Upton’s Naturals does not want to redesign its labels with the compelled disclaimer, which would require either new labels nationwide or special labels for Oklahoma, the suit says.