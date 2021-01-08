Physicians group seeks support for vaccine education requirement before inoculation exemption

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some physicians are asking residents to contact the Oklahoma State Department of Health in support of an educational requirement before parents can opt out of vaccinating their children using a personal or religious exemption.

The agency is considering a rule change that would remove the requirement that parents go to the local health department and obtain a brief instructional presentation before deciding whether or not to vaccinate a child.

Oklahomans can also use a medical exemption.

Otherwise, school-age children are required to obtain nine vaccinations, including shots for measles, mumps and chicken pox.

The education requirement for the personal or religious exemption was put in place in 2020 but was put on hold due to COVID-19.

The rule implemented last year did not remove the exemptions, said Dr. Steven Crawford, chairman of the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families and a member of the Immunization Advisory Committee at the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

“It simply requires that the parent’s choice to deny preventative medical care to their children be an informed choice,” he said.