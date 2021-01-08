Physicians group seeks support for vaccine education requirement before inoculation exemption

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some physicians are asking residents to contact the Oklahoma State Department of Health in support of an educational requirement before parents can opt out of vaccinating their children using a personal or religious exemption.
The agency is considering a rule change that would remove the requirement that parents go to the local health department and obtain a brief instructional presentation before deciding whether or not to vaccinate a child.
Oklahomans can also use a medical exemption.
Otherwise, school-age children are required to obtain nine vaccinations, including shots for measles, mumps and chicken pox.
The education requirement for the personal or religious exemption was put in place in 2020 but was put on hold due to COVID-19.
The rule implemented last year did not remove the exemptions, said Dr. Steven Crawford, chairman of the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families and a member of the Immunization Advisory Committee at the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
“It simply requires that the parent’s choice to deny preventative medical care to their children be an informed choice,” he said.
In Oklahoma, the number of approved vaccination exemptions rose by 60% between 2014 and 2019, when 1,434 exemptions were allowed, Crawford said.
“This is due in no small part to misinformation spread by nonmedical personnel on social media and news media as activists are given a voice, despite the lack of training or knowledge about vaccines,” he said.
Jan. 14 is the deadline for public comment on the proposed rule change, officials said.
“We are here today to strongly oppose the proposed rule change to take away informed choice and jeopardize the health and safety of children,” Crawford said.
Vaccines are safe, effective and widely available, he said, adding that children should not suffer from a preventable disease because of what their parents view on social media.
Dr. Don Wilber said parents who choose not to vaccinate put their children and the children of others at risk.
Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for Gov. Kevin Stitt, said state law “grants exemptions with a certificate from a licensed physician or a written statement by the child’s parent or guardian. Adding additional requirements via administrative rules is a direct conflict with the law.”
“Gov. Stitt supports the rights of Oklahoma parents to make decisions about their children and encourages them to consult with and follow recommendations of their family physician,” he said.
Featured video: Scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines will be difficult to plan, Tulsa Health Department executive director says