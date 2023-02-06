Several Republican lawmakers are seeking to limit gender-affirming care for transgender Oklahomans through a slate of bills LGBTQ advocates say are extreme.
Ahead of the legislative session starting Monday, GOP lawmakers pre-filed at least four bills that would ban gender-affirming care for many transgender Oklahomans.
Numerous bills would block children and some adults from receiving gender-affirming care that includes puberty blockers, cross-sex hormone therapies and gender-reassignment surgeries.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has called for a statewide ban on gender transition surgeries and therapies for minors. Last year, Stitt signed bills to prevent transgender athletes from participating in female sports and to require students to use the school restroom that corresponds to the gender on their birth certificate.
Stitt outlined his legislative agenda for 2023, focusing on driving excellence in education, making Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the nation, and protecting Oklahomans and promoting freedoms.
"We're not going to beat these bills by rehashing the same far-left rhetoric and playing victim," said Brittany Novotny, who founded the PAC. "We're going to defeat these bills by finding common ground with Republicans in the Legislature and helping them to see this isn't necessarily the winning issue they think it is."