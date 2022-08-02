Pennsylvania billionaire's PAC continues to fuel Oklahoma CD 2 campaign

The political action committee of a billionaire options trader from Pennsylvania has put another $1.17 million into Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

The School Freedom Fund, which according to FEC filings received all $15 million contributed to it in the past year from businessman Jeff Yass, reported spending $600,000 on the cause of former state Sen. Josh Brecheen before the June 28 GOP primary and has spent almost twice that in the five weeks since.

One of the nation's largest political donors, Yass' campaign contributions have helped him avoid $1 billion in federal income taxes over the past six years, according to ProPublica.

A former professional poker player and horse bettor, Yass is one of the largest financial supporters of Club for Growth, an anti-tax organization that helped elect the late Tom Coburn to the U.S. Senate in 2004.

Brecheen once worked for Coburn.

On its website, the School Freedom Fund complains of "COVID school shutdowns" and "countless abuses of power by education bureaucrats" such as "school closures, mask mandates, (and) critical race theory." It promotes "School Choice as the structural solution to dramatically improve education in America."

It is unclear whether Yass is truly enthusiastic about school choice or sees it as a way to elect members of Congress sympathetic to his views on taxes and markets.

Brecheen, R-Coalgate, finished second by a narrow margin to state Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, in the June primary. Between them, Frix and Brecheen received less than 30% of the vote in a field of 14. The two will meet again in the Aug. 23 runoff election.

Frix is also getting outside assistance — about $425,000 in anonymous expenditures funneled through a PAC called Fund for a Working Congress.

Independent expenditures — usually advertising in some form — are made by individuals or groups other than a candidate's campaign committee and may support or oppose a candidate. They are not supposed to be coordinated with candidate campaigns.

There are no financial limits to independent expenditures.

By law, independent expenditures in federal election campaigns must be reported to the FEC, but political operatives have found ways to hide donors' identities, usually by sending the money through a 501(c)(4) entity.

To some extent, that is true of Fund for a Working Congress.

Of the $680,000 it had received through the end of June, $200,000 came from a pass-through called Prosperity Alliance. The only Oklahoma donor was Master Cable Corp. Inc., which listed a Lawton address and gave $15,000.

The PAC has been involved in a handful of other races, notably in Ohio and Georgia, but not to the extent it is invested in CD 2.

Other donors have included the American Values Fund, which was involved in trying to topple Oklahoma Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, and Newsmax Media.