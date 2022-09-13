Panel recommends expanding Medicaid to help low-income pregnant women

OKLAHOMA CITY — A task force the governor created after the state banned abortions in most circumstances is recommending increasing Medicaid coverage for pregnant women.

The Helping Every Life and Parent — or HELP — panel, created by Gov. Kevin Stitt through an executive order in July, made two recommendations during its first meeting Tuesday.

The 11-member panel's membership was announced last week. It is expected to issue a final report with findings and recommendations to the governor by Oct. 28.

One of Tuesday's recommendations is increasing the state’s income limit for pregnant women on Medicaid to 205% of the federal poverty level from the current 138% for full-scope pregnancy benefits.

For a family of one, 205% of the federal poverty level is $28,560 annually. For a family of four, it is $58,296 annually.

Full-scope pregnancy benefits include postpartum care; prescription drugs; genetic testing; vision and hearing services to treat disease, physical, occupational and speech therapies; preventive primary care; and better dental benefits during and after pregnancy.

The change would affect about 2,500 women.

The added cost would be $4.5 million, of which $1.47 million would be the state’s share. The remaining portion would be paid by the federal government.

The panel's second recommendation is extending postpartum coverage for those on Medicaid to 12 months from the current 60 days.

The cost would be $7.8 million, of which $2.54 million is the state’s share.

Both policy changes would require federal approval.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the agency that oversees the state’s Medicaid programs, presented the proposals, which the panel adopted as recommendations to the governor, who can act on them through the executive branch or send them to the Legislature.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its own 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in June, thereby putting into effect Oklahoma's statutory bans on abortion, advocates for abortion rights asked how and whether the state would provide support to women who would be forced to give birth to children they hadn't been expecting or been ready for.

On Tuesday, Stitt said he fully supports the panel's two recommendations so far. “Raising the income threshold will allow thousands of additional women in Oklahoma to have access to services that will reduce risk and create opportunities for better, longer care (and) is a positive step in the right direction for our state,” he said in a statement.

The task force is charged with studying, evaluating and making recommendations regarding polices, programs and proposed legislation that will support crisis pregnancy centers, make adoptions easier, support mothers facing unplanned pregnancies, and empower nonprofits and faith communities to support families and mothers before, during and after childbirth.

The panel also discussed the need to remove barriers to and costs associated with adoption, the need for more mental health care, increasing education about prevention and improving the economic conditions of women considering abortion. ​

