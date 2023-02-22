OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday passed a teacher pay raise bill and other measures designed to keep educators in the classroom.

Senate Bill 482, by Senate Education Committee Chairman Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, would increase the minimum teacher salary schedule.

The measure would move the starting teacher pay to $39,601 from $36,601. First through fourth-year teachers would see $3,000 raises.

Teachers with five through nine years' experience would receive a $4,000 raise. Teachers with 10 through 14 years' experience would receive a $5,000 raise. Teachers with 15 years of experience and more would receive a $6,000 raise.

Pugh said the cost of the measure would be $250 million.

A majority of the school districts in the state do not pay over the minimum salary schedule, he said.

The measure passed the Senate Appropriations Committee by a vote of 21-0.

The committee also passed Senate Bill 364, also by Pugh, to provide 12 weeks of paid maternity leave to teachers.

Pugh said he wanted to make sure that when a teacher has a baby, she does not have to make a choice to come back to the classroom before she is emotionally, mentally and physically ready to do so.

“We are seeing moms step out of the work force altogether,” Pugh said.

A high estimate of the cost to the state would be $25 million, he said.

The measure also passed the committee by a vote of 21-0.

The Senate Appropriations Committee also passed Senate Bill 522, again by Pugh, which would provide a $500 stipend to mentor teachers, regardless of how many people they mentor.

The cost to the state would be $1.6 million, Pugh said.

The measure also passed the committee unanimously.​

What we know about teacher shortages What's behind the widespread teacher shortages? Leading up to the pandemic, enrollment in teacher preparation programs was starting to increase after a several-year decline Most states have seen decreases in teacher education enrollment since 2008 Employment levels haven't returned to pre-pandemic numbers Summers have the highest quit rates for public educators, and June 2022 was a new peak