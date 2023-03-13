OKLAHOMA CITY — The recently fired director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs disputes his termination, saying the state board that voted on his employment status Friday had no legal authority to meet.

Former Department of Veterans Affairs Director Joel Kintsel said the Veterans Commission's 5-1 vote to fire him was illegal because of several questionable appointments to the board.

"These so-called personnel actions taken by the group holding themselves out to be the Oklahoma Veterans Commission were illegal," Kintsel wrote in a Monday email. "Of nine seats on the commission, only three have been legally appointed and legally seated. There was no quorum present. There was no legal authority to call this meeting nor to take any action of any kind."

Whether Kintsel will take the dispute to court is unclear. Kintsel hinted at legal action in the email and said he is reviewing all possible courses of action in response to the board's actions Friday.

Veterans Commission Chairman Robert Allen said Kintsel was fired due to "absolute insubordination" because he intentionally skipped commission meetings, shunned agency oversight and shut the commission out of the department in every way possible.

Kintsel says he has taken those actions because of his belief that the board is acting illegally.

If Kintsel files a lawsuit challenging his termination, the commission will deal with it at that time, Allen said. He acknowledged that the commissioners had considered that scenario before Friday's vote.

Allen also disputed Kintsel's allegation that the commission was meeting illegally.

"We obviously believe that we're a legally valid commission," he said.

The commission voted to hire former U.S. Navy Undersecretary Greg Slavonic as interim director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. Monday was his first day on the job, according to an agency news release.

In an email to the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs human resources director, Kintsel also disputed the firing of Deputy Director Sarah Lane, which also occurred at Friday's commission meeting.

He asked that both of them be placed on leave status "until this matter is resolved through whatever legal action may be required to mitigate the illegal actions of this group holding themselves out to … be the Oklahoma Veterans Commission."

Kintsel asked that his and Lane's access to work email be restored and that their employee badges be reactivated so they can enter the Department of Veterans Affairs central office, which he referred to as "our lawful place of employment."

The ousted director has alleged that Gov. Kevin Stitt made illegal appointments to the Veterans Commission. Attorney General Gentner Drummond determined that the governor did not follow state law in making several of his appointments. The commission is made up entirely of Stitt appointees.

Stitt has shifted one of his appointees on the commission, leaving in question the status of at least two commissioners. One of those commissioners voted Friday to fire Kintsel, though Stitt said he had urged that appointee and the other member in doubt to abstain from any votes.

Feb. 17 video | Gov. Kevin Stitt on VA Director Joel Kintsel: 'This is just a nightmare'