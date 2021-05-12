 Skip to main content
OU Health says restored tax credit will boost nurse, resident training
OU Medical Center on the Health Sciences Center newsok (copy)

A new law restores a sales tax exemption that will allow OU Health to train 160 additional nursing graduates and nurse practitioners annually and 70 additional medical residents within three years.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new state law that creates a sales tax exemption for the University Hospitals Authority and Trust will grant OU Health the funding to train more medical professionals.

The law recently approved by the Oklahoma Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt restores a sales tax exemption that will allow the health system to train 160 additional nursing graduates and nurse practitioners annually and 70 additional medical residents within three years.

State lawmakers and University of Oklahoma officials said Senate Bill 79 will help address Oklahoma’s nurse and physician shortage and improve medical care across the state.

Oklahoma has 40% fewer nurses per capita than the national average, said OU College of Nursing Dean Julie Hoff.

Click here to read the full story on the Oklahoman website. A subscription may be required.

