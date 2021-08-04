Osage Nation provides up to $2,000 to tribal members negatively affected by COVID-19

The Osage Nation is using American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide cash assistance to tribal members who were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tribal members who have experienced a negative economic impact can receive up to $2,000 in cash assistance to help recover from the pandemic, the Osage Nation announced Wednesday.

“Since early 2021, the (Principal Chief Geoffrey) Standing Bear administration has been planning to continue our individual assistance program with ARPA funds,” James Weigant, head of the Osage Nation’s COVID-19 Task Force, said in a news release.

“It is proven that Indian Country is being hurt by COVID much worse than the rest of the U.S. population. That need is well defined. We have now developed a solid program to address that need, compliant with federal law and regulations, to continue to provide this much needed assistance to our Osage people during this global pandemic.”

Those who wish to receive funds must be an enrolled member of the Osage Nation, attest to negative economic impact and complete an application.

The application period opened Wednesday and will stay open until funds are no longer available, the news release states.