Osage Nation provides up to $2,000 to tribal members negatively affected by COVID-19

The Osage Nation is using American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide cash assistance to tribal members who were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tribal members who have experienced a negative economic impact can receive up to $2,000 in cash assistance to help recover from the pandemic, the Osage Nation announced Wednesday.
“Since early 2021, the (Principal Chief Geoffrey) Standing Bear administration has been planning to continue our individual assistance program with ARPA funds,” James Weigant, head of the Osage Nation’s COVID-19 Task Force, said in a news release.
“It is proven that Indian Country is being hurt by COVID much worse than the rest of the U.S. population. That need is well defined. We have now developed a solid program to address that need, compliant with federal law and regulations, to continue to provide this much needed assistance to our Osage people during this global pandemic.”
Those who wish to receive funds must be an enrolled member of the Osage Nation, attest to negative economic impact and complete an application.
The application period opened Wednesday and will stay open until funds are no longer available, the news release states.
“The Osage ARP Cash Assistance program opens and offers assistance at a critical time, while some federal benefits are being discontinued,” said Osage Nation Financial Assistance Director Andrea Kemble, who is directing the program.
“We hear the needs of our people and empathize with them during this challenging time. Our team is committed to providing access to any Osage in need, including in-person submission assistance at the Osage Nation Welcome Center.”
Step-by-step application information and a Frequently Asked Questions sheet is available at osagenation-nsn.gov/cash-assistance-information.
Tribal members can also go to the Osage Welcome Center at 239 W. 12th St. in Pawhuska for help in applying online. Face coverings are required.