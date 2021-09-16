Osage Nation Principal Chief Standing Bear announces bid for reelection

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey M. Standing Bear is seeking a third term as principal chief, he announced Wednesday.
A tribal law attorney before becoming chief, Standing Bear has been in office since 2014.
“Over the last eight years, Osages have supported my vision of a financially independent Osage Nation,” Standing Bear said in a news release.
“I am proud to say that the Nation has made incredible strides towards this shared vision. We are now debt-free and have created self-sustaining programs to further strengthen our sovereignty for generations to come. I’m asking Osages to support my re-election campaign to keep the Osage Nation’s momentum going.”
Primary elections for the Osage Nation are tentatively scheduled for April 4, with the general election set for June 6.
Featured video: