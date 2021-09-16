 Skip to main content
Osage Nation Principal Chief Standing Bear announces bid for reelection
Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey M. Standing Bear is seeking a third term as principal chief, he announced Wednesday.

A tribal law attorney before becoming chief, Standing Bear has been in office since 2014.

“Over the last eight years, Osages have supported my vision of a financially independent Osage Nation,” Standing Bear said in a news release.

“I am proud to say that the Nation has made incredible strides towards this shared vision. We are now debt-free and have created self-sustaining programs to further strengthen our sovereignty for generations to come. I’m asking Osages to support my re-election campaign to keep the Osage Nation’s momentum going.”

Primary elections for the Osage Nation are tentatively scheduled for April 4, with the general election set for June 6.

