Osage Nation Congress calls for repeal of law limiting instruction on race, history

PAWHUSKA — The Osage Nation Congress adopted a resolution Friday calling for the repeal of an Oklahoma state law limiting instruction on race, gender and history.

“There has been public concern that this law prohibits the school system from teaching about history when it contains racial issues, such as slavery and the war waged on Native Americans by the United States government. The vague nature of the law has created anxiety among Oklahoma educators,” the resolution states of House Bill 1775.

“The Osage Nation, being fully aware of the positions both for and against this legislation, and being aware of the confusion surrounding HB 1775, both real and manufactured, urges and supports the repeal of HB 1775 by the Oklahoma Legislature at the next legislative session for the benefit of the school districts of Oklahoma, and the children they serve.”

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education official student counts, more than 130,000 Native American students attend public schools across the state.

House Bill 1775 is a controversial new state law that prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another and that anyone, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

It was co-authored by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, and Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant,

Consequences for failure to comply with HB 1775 include the downgrading of a school district’s state accreditation status and the suspension of the license or certificate of involved school employees.

Reported HB 1775 violations in Tulsa and Mustang recently led to the downgrading of those school districts’ state accreditation.

And a federal lawsuit filed in October 2021 by attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law, on behalf of multiple organizations plus individual teachers and students from the Edmond and Millwood districts, claims HB 1775 violates both the First and 14th amendments, is unconstitutionally vague, too broad, racially discriminatory, and has had a chilling effect on teachers’ lesson plans.

