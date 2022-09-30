 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Osage Nation Congress calls for repeal of law limiting instruction on race, history

  • Updated
  • 0
HERITAGE TRAIL (copy)

A sign marks the Osage Nation Heritage Trail just outside of Pawhuska, where the tribe is headquartered. The Osage Nation Congress has shared concern that House Bill 1775 prevents schools from teaching about history when it contains racial issues, such as slavery and the war waged on Native Americans by the United States government. 

 Mike SImons, Tulsa World file

PAWHUSKA — The Osage Nation Congress adopted a resolution Friday calling for the repeal of an Oklahoma state law limiting instruction on race, gender and history.

“There has been public concern that this law prohibits the school system from teaching about history when it contains racial issues, such as slavery and the war waged on Native Americans by the United States government. The vague nature of the law has created anxiety among Oklahoma educators,” the resolution states of House Bill 1775.

“The Osage Nation, being fully aware of the positions both for and against this legislation, and being aware of the confusion surrounding HB 1775, both real and manufactured, urges and supports the repeal of HB 1775 by the Oklahoma Legislature at the next legislative session for the benefit of the school districts of Oklahoma, and the children they serve.”

People are also reading…

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education official student counts, more than 130,000 Native American students attend public schools across the state.

House Bill 1775 is a controversial new state law that prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another and that anyone, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

It was co-authored by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, and Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant,

Consequences for failure to comply with HB 1775 include the downgrading of a school district’s state accreditation status and the suspension of the license or certificate of involved school employees.

Reported HB 1775 violations in Tulsa and Mustang recently led to the downgrading of those school districts’ state accreditation.

And a federal lawsuit filed in October 2021 by attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law, on behalf of multiple organizations plus individual teachers and students from the Edmond and Millwood districts, claims HB 1775 violates both the First and 14th amendments, is unconstitutionally vague, too broad, racially discriminatory, and has had a chilling effect on teachers’ lesson plans.

Tulsa World Opinion podcast: House Bill 1775 is a dumb law but we're dealing with it

Representative John Waldron joins Ginnie Graham and Barry Friedman to discuss the problems with this bill.

Related

Click here to read the bill

Tulsa schools' violation cited in legal challenge to HB 1775

Audio from TPS implicit bias training was a voice reading presentation slides verbatim

Editorial: State Education Board's vote illustrates pitfalls of HB 1775

Ginnie Graham: Don't let the public school bullies win

Watch Now: Stitt signs controversial bill that limits in-school instruction on race, gender and history

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

andrea.eger@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

Staff Writer

I'm a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, I have been a three-time winner of Oklahoma’s top award for investigative reporting by an individual. Phone: 918-581-8470

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawmakers target 'gender reassignment medical treatment' at OU Health

Lawmakers target 'gender reassignment medical treatment' at OU Health

The bill appropriates $39.4 million to the University Hospitals Authority "to expand the capacity of behavioral health care for the children of this state," but only on the condition that no facility owned by the authority or its associated trust perform "gender reassignment medical treatment” for children under 18.

Watch Now: Related Video

California passes law forbidding companies from complying with anti-abortion warrants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert