Osage Nation announces plans for Missouri venue

In order for the Missouri casino to open, some legal hurdles would have to be cleared first.

Currently, Missouri laws allow only for riverboat casinos on the Missouri or Mississippi rivers or within 1,000 feet of either river’s shoreline. The Lake of the Ozarks is along the Osage River. Missouri has 13 casinos state wide.

Additionally, in order to be used for gaming, the property has to be taken into trust for the tribe by the federal government, a process that potentially can take years.

A Friday search of the Federal Register showed no notices of a land into trust acquisition in Missouri on behalf of the Osage Nation. A representative for the tribe confirmed Friday evening that they were just beginning the process of applying for land into trust status.

Additionally, the tribe will have to negotiate a compact with the state, which would also be subject to federal approval.

The Osage Nation currently operates seven casinos in Oklahoma. Construction that is underway to replace its properties in Pawhuska and Bartlesville is tentatively slated to be complete in fall 2022.

