Opioid crackdown had 'tremendous fallout,' with more suicides, drug overdoses among patients, lawmakers told

Oklahoma's legislative efforts to curb opioid addiction have resulted in misery for chronic pain sufferers and may have actually increased overdose deaths from illegal substances, state lawmakers were told Monday.
"All of the supply-sided interventions, the trying to limit opioid prescriptions, of course they were done with the absolute best of intentions," Tamera Stewart, policy director of the advocacy organization P3 Alliance, told the House Alcohol, Tobacco and Controlled Substances Committee.
"It was logical at the time," said Stewart, a cancer survivor whose treatment left her in constant pain. "Then it kind of trickled down on the wrong side and wound up harming the patients."
In 2018, Oklahoma implemented strict limits on prescription opioids in attempts to curb addiction and overdose deaths. Physicians and patients, however, warned that those restrictions would most affect people who need opium-based pain medication just to get through the day.
Stanford University researcher Beth Darnell said restrictions on prescription opioids nationally resulted in a "tremendous fallout" between 2016 and 2019, with increased cases of suicide, contemplation of suicide and drug overdoses.
"There has been burgeoning research over the past five years that have demonstrated these new health risks that we have exposed patients to," Darnell said.
She and other national experts told the committee that opioid policy should be centered on individual patients.
"Treat the person, not the pill," said Darnell.
Several Oklahomans testified about their own struggles and those of loved ones since their pain medication has been reduced.
One man said that while he is struggling with pain, he is most concerned about his wife, who has had 19 surgeries since an automobile accident 16 years ago.
"Opioids helped her function," the man said. "(Her dose) was immediately cut in half. That sent her into a seizure at our daughter's third birthday party."
The man said his wife is now in such pain she can barely move and suffers from a long list of ailments, including wasting disease from an inability to eat.
Several speakers said physicians are reluctant or even refuse to prescribe opioids, even when allowed under state law, for fear of prosecution or other repercussions.
"Any (doctor) trying to help their patients is sticking their neck out," said Dr. Vanila Singh, a medical advisor in the Trump administration and a member of a government task force that issued a report on pain management last year.
"We're seeing a stark, callous approach to people who really need help," Singh said.