Opioid crackdown had 'tremendous fallout,' with more suicides, drug overdoses among patients, lawmakers told

She and other national experts told the committee that opioid policy should be centered on individual patients.

"Treat the person, not the pill," said Darnell.

Several Oklahomans testified about their own struggles and those of loved ones since their pain medication has been reduced.

One man said that while he is struggling with pain, he is most concerned about his wife, who has had 19 surgeries since an automobile accident 16 years ago.

"Opioids helped her function," the man said. "(Her dose) was immediately cut in half. That sent her into a seizure at our daughter's third birthday party."

The man said his wife is now in such pain she can barely move and suffers from a long list of ailments, including wasting disease from an inability to eat.

Several speakers said physicians are reluctant or even refuse to prescribe opioids, even when allowed under state law, for fear of prosecution or other repercussions.

"Any (doctor) trying to help their patients is sticking their neck out," said Dr. Vanila Singh, a medical advisor in the Trump administration and a member of a government task force that issued a report on pain management last year.

"We're seeing a stark, callous approach to people who really need help," Singh said.

