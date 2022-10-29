 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick

On the campaign trail with Oklahoma gubernatorial candidates Joy Hofmeister, Gov. Kevin Stitt

  • Updated
  • 0
Hofmeister and Stitt
Tulsa World photos

Tulsa World spent time on the campaign trail with two gubernatorial candidates to learn about the discussions the governor and state superintendent are having with Oklahomans ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Read the story on incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt from Randy Krehbiel:

Read the story on Democrat challenger Joy Hofmeister from Barbara Hoberock:

Tulsa World Opinion: Discussing the debate between Stitt and Hofmeister

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, from asking if they ever smoked marijuana (one said yes, one said no) to the closing statement that brought one candidate out from behind the podium.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mullin-Horn Senate race leads third-quarter fundraising

Mullin-Horn Senate race leads third-quarter fundraising

Markwayne Mullin had the support of some of the state's wealthiest and most politically active citizens, but almost all of the $680,116.71 Kendra Horn raised during the third quarter was from individuals. Much of that came in amounts of $100 or less.

Watch Now: Related Video

10 years after Sandy, NYC preps for future storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert