Oklahoma's uninsured rate cut by one-third during first year of expanded Medicaid

A year after Oklahoma expanded Medicaid eligibility, the state's uninsured rate has fallen significantly but still remains relatively high, according to a report the Oklahoma Policy Institute released last week.

"We still have a ways to go," said Emma Morris, Oklahoma Policy's health care and revenue policy analyst. "A lot of folks don't have insurance. A lot could have better insurance."

OK Policy said it calculated the percentage of Oklahomans without insurance, which includes Medicaid, as 9.6% on April 25. That compares to 14.4% prior to July 1, 2021, when a ballot initiative adding Medicaid expansion to the state constitution became effective.

The report says 280,000 Oklahomans were enrolled in expanded Medicaid during the first 10 months; Morris said the figure is now around 300,000.

Two-thirds of those people are new to Medicaid; one-third were transferred from other forms of Medicaid, including Insure Oklahoma, a program for low-wage workers.

Morris said expanded Medicaid has had "a huge impact in its first year," but she said Oklahoma remains in the bottom half of states for the percentage of its population with some form of medical insurance.

Exactly who that remaining 9.6% is, Morris could not say. She said some Oklahomans undoubtedly still fall in a gap between qualifying for even expanded Medicaid and earning enough to afford private insurance.

Previously, few working-age adults qualified for Medicaid unless they were disabled. Expanded Medicaid extends benefits to adults ages 19 to 64 with incomes less than 133% of the federal poverty level — $31,781 for a single parent with two dependent children.

That's still limited compared to other states, but Oklahoma Policy Institute Policy Director Carly Putnam said that "six states expanded Medicaid by ballot initiatives, and Oklahoma is by far the most successful. In every other state it's been a fight."

Putnam said lawmakers and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, whatever personal reservations might have been, acted quickly to put expanded Medicaid into operation and to actively sign up participants.

The report, citing the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, says prescription drug services have been the most-used of expanded Medicaid services, followed by physician services and outpatient services. It notes that several services, including dental and behavioral health, are not available to traditional Medicare patients and suggests that they should be.

Morris said it is too soon to know the financial or economic impact of expanded Medicaid on the state and that its implementation during the height of the COVID-19 epidemic further complicates interpretation of the available information.

In the short term, at least, it is partially responsible for an $800 million-plus balance in the Medicaid accounts, which has led to considerable discussion on how to go forward.

According to the OK Policy report, the expansion has cost $808 million. The state has been responsible for 8% of that, most of which has been paid from hospital fees, the state tobacco tax and federal dollars.

