Oklahoma's U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice breaks with most Republicans to back Jan. 6 commission

"In establishing the truth of January 6th, this Commission will protect our temple of democracy and our democracy itself, and it will ensure that such an attack will never happen again,” she said.

Bice typically votes with the rest of the all-GOP Oklahoma delegation, though she has broken away at times, including on her vote for the Violence Against Women Act.

In an interview in April, she said some Democratic lawmakers had refused to work with her because she voted on Jan. 6 to reject Electoral College results from Arizona and Pennsylvania. But she recently announced she was co-sponsoring legislation with key Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee to expand parental leave and child care opportunities for military personnel.

On Thursday, all Republicans voted against an emergency spending bill to fortify Capitol security. The bill passed by just one vote, as three Democrats opposed the measure because they said it lacked reforms of the U.S. Capitol police.

Cole spoke out against the legislation this week and cited several concerns, including the bill's establishment of a rapid response team that would be under the control of the D.C. National Guard.