Oklahoma's tax revenue slid 4.6% in August

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gross receipts to the state treasury resume their downward trend in August after a brief July respite, Oklahoma Treasurer Randy McDaniel reported.

Gross receipts are all taxes paid into the treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money later returned to taxpayers as refunds and rebates.

McDaniel said total receipts from all sources in August were $979.5 million, which was $47.3 million and or 4.6% below the same month a year ago.

Income taxes, one of the state's two primary revenue sources, were up by nearly 5%, or $12.9 million, but the other major revenue source, sales taxes, were off $18.5 million, or 4.4%.

The sales tax decline, which was partly offset by a small increase in use taxes paid on out-of-state and on-line sales, includes local receipts.

The biggest hit continued to be in oil and gas production taxes, which fell by nearly half and have fallen year-over-year in each of the past 12 months.

McDaniel noted oilfield employment has fallen by more than one-quarter in the past 12 months and predicted a ripple effect through the economy.