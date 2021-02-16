Oklahoma's state budget picture improving ahead of upcoming fiscal year

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s budget picture for the next fiscal year is improving and looking “much rosier than expected.”

Lawmakers will have an expenditure authority of slightly more than $9.6 billion in crafting the fiscal year 2022 budget.

The figure is an increase of nearly $1.2 billion, or 13.9%, from what officials believed the number would be in December.

The Board of Equalization met on Tuesday to discuss the figures legislators will use to produce a fiscal year 2022 state budget by the last Friday in May.

“Other states are waking up to the reality of huge budget deficits, but Oklahoma’s economy is strong thanks to the balanced approach we took to address the pandemic and the Legislature’s wise decision not to spend all of the authorized amount last year,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt, who chairs the board.

The $9.6 billion includes $6.7 billion in revenue available for appropriation — 95 percent of what will be available.

The figure also includes $1.1 billion in certified funds not previously appropriated.

“Projections are much rosier than expected,” said John Gilbert, an Office of Management and Enterprise Services budget analyst.