Oklahoma's shift to weekly COVID reports gets mixed reactions after two years of daily data updates

The state’s shift to reporting COVID-19 data weekly rather than daily is receiving a mixed response in its first couple of weeks.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health billed it as beginning its move “toward the endemic phase of the pandemic,” but there isn’t a guarantee that COVID will become an endemic disease in 2022. Instead of weekday reports of COVID case counts, hospitalizations and deaths, OSDH is releasing data once a week on Thursdays.

Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said the public health response is slowed by reducing information feeds and data gathering. Clarke said weekly data reporting isn’t appropriate for a pandemic in which the infectious disease can double in five to seven days.

“We’re getting data late and dealing with it a week or two later,” Clarke said. “In this case, we need to know where the spots are running up so we can get in front of it. You can’t get in front of it unless you have information in real time.”

Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, noted that “quite a few” states have stepped down reporting to weekly or three times a week.

“I have been assured that they will keep track of data daily and will revisit (the frequency of data releases) if cases go up again,” Bratzler said.

Monica Rogers, the Tulsa Health Department’s division chief of data and technology, said she doesn’t think the state’s shift to weekly reporting from daily is a major concern at this point.

Rogers noted that the State Health Department made its change around the time the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched a weekly metric — “COVID-19 Community Levels” — governing mask-wearing guidance that is built on COVID case and hospital admission rates, along with the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients.

She said she thinks the hospital data are “far more important” than daily case numbers.

Rogers added that she might hope to see the state return to daily reporting if there is a sustained increase in COVID hospitalizations that has Tulsa County near or in the CDC’s high community level metric.

“That’s when you could be at risk of having that data-lag become a real problem, because your data is looking at seven days and won’t come out for another seven,” Rogers said. “By the time you get the new data and you’re able to make decisions, you could be in a very problematic time because the window to make decisions is closing or not ideal.”

Rogers said another scenario that should prompt consideration of restoring daily reporting would be if a new variant emerges in which vaccinated immunity isn’t as effective as in the past. In that instance, she said, daily case counts take on added importance because the situation would be similar to earlier in the pandemic when vaccines were unavailable or limited.

“So cases were the best way to understand spread in the community and furthermore the risk in the community” at that time, Rogers said.

