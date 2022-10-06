Oklahoma's record tax collections continue

Tax payments continued flowing into the state treasury at a record rate in September, officials said Thursday.

“Oklahoma’s economic expansion since the depths of the pandemic are nothing short of remarkable,” state Treasurer Randy McDaniel said in a press release. “Unemployment remains low, economic indicators are strong, and virtually every core sector of the economy as measured by gross receipts shows growth.”

Gross receipts to the treasury in September were $1.59 billion — an increase of 15.2%, or $210.2 million, from the same month a year ago.

For the past 12 months, gross receipts have totaled a record $17 billion, a 17.3% increase from the previous 12 months and about 30% more than at the depths of the pandemic-induced downturn two years ago.

Gross receipts are all taxes paid to the state treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments — chiefly sales and use taxes.

Sales and use taxes combined were $583.3 million, up 9.7% from the same month a year ago.

Income taxes, the state's other major revenue source, were $601.3 million in September, a 13.5% increase.

Volatile gross production taxes on oil and gas continued their sharp incline, bringing in almost 75% more revenue than a year ago at $184.7 million.

Motor vehicle taxes were $74 million, up 3.4%.

The 60-odd state taxes bundled together as "other" revenue totaled $145.9 million, up 3.8%. The "other" category includes fuel and alcohol taxes as well as medical marijuana, which was down 22.7% from a year ago, to $4.2 million.