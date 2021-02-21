Oklahoma's personal income growth during pandemic lagging all but a few states, study finds

Oklahomans fared less well during the first nine months of pandemic-ridden 2020 than all but four states, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts.
Comparing Bureau of Economic Analysis personal income data from the third quarter of 2020 — July through September — the report said Oklahoma’s had grown by 2.8% per capita over the same period a year ago.
Only Colorado, Kansas, North Dakota and Wyoming were lower.
That followed on the heels of what Pew says was the state’s slow recovery from the 2007-09 recession. Pew calculated Oklahoma’s annual per capita personal income growth from 2007 to 2019 at an annual average of 1.5%, which was in line with surrounding states except Texas and Colorado, which were both at 3%.
The national average was 2%.
In fact, actual earnings from paid employment for Oklahoma and most other states actually declined during the first six months of the COVID pandemic, but income increased because of a sharp spike in transfer payments — chiefly coronavirus aid.
In Oklahoma, transfer payments rose on a slight incline through 2019 and early 2020, then shot up by two-thirds in April, May and June. They declined in the third quarter but still remained about 25% higher than pre-COVID.
As usually seems to be the case with Oklahoma’s economy, oil and gas is the answer to most questions raised by the Pew and BEA figures.
“When confronted with a difference between Oklahoma and the U.S. like this, it often pays to start with the influence of our oil and gas sector,” said Lynn Gray, economist for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
Gray said he could not confirm the Pew figures for the third quarter of 2020, but he disputed Pew’s analysis of Oklahoma’s recovery from the Great Recession.
Gray said Oklahoma initially grew faster than the nation as a whole after the financial collapse but tailed off beginning in 2017 because of — what else? — oil and gas.
“The picture changes, but at that point I am not sure we are still measuring the rebound to the Great Recession,” said Gray.
University of Oklahoma economist Robert Dauffenbaugh said the state lost a net of about 75,000 jobs from January 2019 through December 2020, with two-thirds of those in the higher-paying oil and gas and manufacturing sectors.
Oil and gas — which is lumped under “mining and logging” in federal labor statistics — lost more than one-fifth of its jobs, going from 53,000 to 31,500.
In raw numbers, oil and gas account for a small percentage of the jobs of the 1.75 million Oklahomans currently employed, but the wealth generated by the industry and the wages it pays give it an outsized importance in the state’s economy.
Between alternate energy, greater fuel efficiency and environmental concerns, questions have been raised about whether oil and gas will ever fully recover.
“In my opinion, we’re going to see it come back to a substantial degree,” said Dauffenbaugh. “We have a growing world population, and it’s going to demand energy.”
More broadly, Dauffenbaugh said he’s optimistic about a strong economic recovery in the months ahead. He noted that high savings rates over the past year have given people money to spend and that many of them are eager to bust out of the pandemic’s isolation mode.
“Energy is staging a comeback,” Dauffenbaugh said in an email, “and with the prospects for vaccination and other good news like the slowing of hospitalizations, additional federal stimulus, coupled with high levels of savings that households have been able to accrue owing to confinement, I think that the odds favor a fairly dramatic recovery of the Oklahoma economy in the near term.”
