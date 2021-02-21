Oklahoma's personal income growth during pandemic lagging all but a few states, study finds

As usually seems to be the case with Oklahoma’s economy, oil and gas is the answer to most questions raised by the Pew and BEA figures.

“When confronted with a difference between Oklahoma and the U.S. like this, it often pays to start with the influence of our oil and gas sector,” said Lynn Gray, economist for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

Gray said he could not confirm the Pew figures for the third quarter of 2020, but he disputed Pew’s analysis of Oklahoma’s recovery from the Great Recession.

Gray said Oklahoma initially grew faster than the nation as a whole after the financial collapse but tailed off beginning in 2017 because of — what else? — oil and gas.

“The picture changes, but at that point I am not sure we are still measuring the rebound to the Great Recession,” said Gray.

University of Oklahoma economist Robert Dauffenbaugh said the state lost a net of about 75,000 jobs from January 2019 through December 2020, with two-thirds of those in the higher-paying oil and gas and manufacturing sectors.

Oil and gas — which is lumped under “mining and logging” in federal labor statistics — lost more than one-fifth of its jobs, going from 53,000 to 31,500.