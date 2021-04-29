Oklahoma's House sends legislation intended to deflect criticism of white males in classrooms to governor

Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, and others said the argument is not so much about past wrongs but about systemic racism today.

"I don't know any teacher who's teaching children to hate other children or that they're somehow responsible for racism," Goodwin said. "Critical race theory ... is simply teaching that racism is a part of the American fabric. Who in this room would disagree with that?"

Critical race theory has been around for decades, but has gained attention recently, particularly among conservatives, because of its perceived radicalism. Scholars disagree on many aspects of it, but it essentially argues that American society, including laws, politics and the economic system, have been shaped in ways to benefit whites at the expense of non-whites.

"This is not an attempt to ignore our history," Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, said in support of the bill. "Surely we can have an open and honest dialogue about the history of not only this country but of this world, good and bad, without necessarily having to label someone as good or bad based on the color of their skin."

But the life of the bill itself, in fact, is a commentary on political control.