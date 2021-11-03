Oklahoma's gross tax receipts continue to rise; $1.27 billion accumulated in October

Gross tax receipts to the state treasury continued double-digit growth in October, signaling continued economic expansion, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Wednesday.
“The growth we are seeing reflects true economic expansion even when inflationary factors are taken into consideration,” McDaniel said in a press release. “While the strong performance of the state economy — evidenced by record high collections and low unemployment — has become almost routine, it’s still impressive.”
Total gross receipts for October were $1.27 billion, up 16% over the same month a year ago.
Gross receipts include all taxes paid into the treasury, including those collected by the state on behalf of local governments, such as sales and use taxes, and money returned to taxpayers in the form of refunds and rebates.
McDaniel attributed much of the recent growth in tax receipts to higher oil and natural gas prices. Oil and gas taxes are a relatively small share of state revenue but are considered a good indicator of overall economic activity.
Oil and gas tax revenue exceeded $100 million for the third straight month in October and more than doubled the year-over-year amount for a seventh straight month, McDaniel said.
The state's two largest revenue sources, income and sales taxes, also continued rapid growth.
Sales tax receipts totaled $529.1 million, up 15% from the same month a year ago. Use taxes, which are essentially sales taxes on out-of-state purchases for use in Oklahoma, rose 20.2% to $76.9 million.
Sales and use taxes are major revenue sources for cities and counties as well as for state government.
Total income taxes totaled $414.1 million, nearly 10% more than the same month a year ago.
The minor but closely watched tax on medical marijuana dipped by 4.6% in October over the same month a year ago, perhaps signaling that sales of those products have plateaued.