Oklahoma's gross tax receipts continue to rise; $1.27 billion accumulated in October

Gross tax receipts to the state treasury continued double-digit growth in October, signaling continued economic expansion, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Wednesday.

“The growth we are seeing reflects true economic expansion even when inflationary factors are taken into consideration,” McDaniel said in a press release. “While the strong performance of the state economy — evidenced by record high collections and low unemployment — has become almost routine, it’s still impressive.”

Total gross receipts for October were $1.27 billion, up 16% over the same month a year ago.

Gross receipts include all taxes paid into the treasury, including those collected by the state on behalf of local governments, such as sales and use taxes, and money returned to taxpayers in the form of refunds and rebates.

McDaniel attributed much of the recent growth in tax receipts to higher oil and natural gas prices. Oil and gas taxes are a relatively small share of state revenue but are considered a good indicator of overall economic activity.

Oil and gas tax revenue exceeded $100 million for the third straight month in October and more than doubled the year-over-year amount for a seventh straight month, McDaniel said.