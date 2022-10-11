Oklahoma's Five Tribes endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Citing her willingness to work with them, leaders of the state’s largest tribes on Tuesday endorsed Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor.

Hofmeister switched from Republican to Democrat to run against Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt in November's general election.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said at a press conference announcing the endorsement that Hofmeister understands the concept of working together and has been tested in the area of education.

She is the only candidate with the ability and experience to move the state forward in education, he said.

Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby said: “I believe that Joy Hofmeister is the best candidate for governor in the state of Oklahoma.”

Hofmeister has an open mind and sees all the issues that are important for the state, he said.

“It has been made clear that our government in the state of Oklahoma is quite partisan,” Anoatubby said. “And I believe that parties are obviously important, but what is most important to the people of Oklahoma are the people and the needs of the people of Oklahoma.”

He said health care is important him.

“In the last few years, we have seen health care be made partisan, health care being made political,” Anoatubby said. “Health care is not political. Health care is a need. It is better this need be fulfilled by the people who live in Oklahoma, not by someone from the outside.”

Stitt has pushed for the privatization of managing the state's Medicaid program rather than continuing to have the Oklahoma Health Care Authority manage it.

Hofmeister understands how health care should work, Anoatubby said, adding that she cares about the future of Oklahoma and won’t let a partisan divide stop her from working for the people of the state.

“She wants to unite people,” said Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton. “She does not look to divide us.”

Hofmeister understands that the table is round, not rectangular, said Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill.

“She sits with other tribal leaders, and that is what we need,” Hill said.

Hofmeister said at Tuesday's press conference announcing the endorsement that “the sovereign rights and self-determination of tribes in Oklahoma has led to tremendous contributions and investments that improve our state and local communities on a daily basis. The bond we have with the 39 tribal nations who call our state home is one of Oklahoma’s greatest competitive advantages and what makes Oklahoma entirely unique.”

Hofmeister said she will respect tribal sovereignty and not waste tax dollars fighting unwinnable court battles.

Early in his administration, Stitt and the tribes got into a heated conflict over tribal gaming compacts.

The tribes sued Stitt in federal court and won a determination that their gaming compacts had automatically renewed. Stitt said they had expired and was seeking to renegotiate them for higher exclusivity fees from the tribes to the state.

He also was unsuccessful in an attempt to renegotiate tribal compacts with the state for hunting and fishing licenses.

Stitt and the tribes also have been at odds over the ramifications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling, which led to the recognition that the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, Seminole and Quapaw nations’ 1800s-era reservations still exist.

In his 2021 State of the State address, Stitt called the McGirt ruling “the most pressing issue facing our state’s future.”

He and his attorneys general have pushed to overturn or limit the McGirt ruling through the courts, and on Tuesday, the same day the Five Tribes — the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole, formerly known as the Five Civilized Tribes — endorsed Hofmeister, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the state’s attempt to narrow the definition of “Indian” in criminal cases.

Hofmeister and the tribal leaders were introduced by former Oklahoma House Rep. Lisa Billy, who resigned in 2019 as Stitt’s secretary of Native American Affairs, saying the governor was “committed to an unnecessary conflict” with the tribes during the fight over gaming compacts.

Billy, a member of the Chickasaw Nation, said the Five Tribes represent 800,000 citizens and $15 billion in economic energy moving through the state.

The general election is Nov. 8. ​

December 2019 video: Oklahoma's gaming tribes decline Gov. Kevin Stitt's proposed compact extension