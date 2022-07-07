Oklahoma's favorite sons return to Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s favorite sons came home on Thursday.

The portraits of actor and humorist Will Rogers, Olympic gold medalist Jim Thorpe, U.S. Sen. Robert Kerr and Cherokee syllabary creator Sequoyah were remounted on the Oklahoma Capitol's fourth-floor rotunda following nearly six years in storage while the building was being renovated.

“These works are some of the most iconic pieces here on the fourth floor underneath the dome,” said Oklahoma Arts Council Executive Director Amber Sharples.

The way the works are presented has changed, she said.

“The paintings will appear like they are floating in these different niches,” she said.

They join more than 500 other works of art returning to the Capitol.

About 90% of the artwork will be installed by the end of the year, she said. The reinstallation began on June 6.

The life-size portraits were done by the late Charles Banks Wilson, who also painted the four murals underneath the dome depicting the state’s history from the 1500s to the pre-statehood era.

Wilson’s portrait, painted by Mike Wimmer, is also in the Capitol. Wilson died in 2013.

The portraits of Rogers, Thorpe, Kerr and Sequoyah were commissioned by the Legislature in 1960, Sharples said, and Wilson produced them from about 1960 to 1968.

The Oklahoma Arts Council has designed a curatorial plan that is chronological, providing visitors the opportunity to understand state history from pre-statehood to the present, Sharples said.

“We are going to have areas we feature, like indigenous and Native American history and our connection to our indigenous tribes, western heritage, hall of heroes for our military and veteran-connected individuals and so on,” she said.

Sharples said it will be a great way to teach history and art.

On the first floor, African American history and civil rights will be featured, including Tulsa's Black Wall Street, she said.

The renovation of the Capitol triggered the state's Art in Public Places Program, directing 1.5% of the cost of the project up to $1 million to artwork, she said.

“With that, we have commissioned nearly 20 works that are going to then help fill in the new spaces in the Capitol,” she said.

The new pieces will include a portrait of the late Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller and the World War I Choctaw code talkers, Sharples said.

Sharples called the Capitol the largest public art museum in the state, featuring works worth multiple millions of dollars.

Lawmakers approved $245 million in bonds for repairs to the interior and exterior of the Capitol, which had electrical, plumbing and structural problems. The bulk of the work was recently completed.

The artwork returning represents a major aspect of the Capitol renovations being finished, said Trait Thompson, Oklahoma Historical Society executive director.