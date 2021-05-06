Oklahoma's economy shows signs of robust recovery in April

Gross tax collections by the Oklahoma treasury rose sharply in April, a portend, officials hope, of a robust recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Oklahoma’s economy was hitting on all cylinders in April, especially compared to where we were a year ago,” state Treasurer Randy McDaniel said in a press release. “Consumer confidence is on the rise, reflecting growing optimism about the economy.”

Led by the highest oil and gas tax collections in 10 years, receipts for April totaled $1.49 billion — 38% more than for the same month a year ago.

Some improvement was expected because of last spring's coronavirus-induced collapse and a delay of income tax filings, but McDaniel said last month exceeded all projections.

Income tax receipts were up 36.4% despite another postponement in the filing deadline, and sales and use tax receipts were up 32% and also exceeded those of April 2019.

Oil and gas taxes were up 73% to $133.7 million.

Motor vehicle taxes, which are a much smaller share of state revenue, nearly doubled in April.

Gross receipts are all the tax payments received by the state treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money returned to taxpayers as refunds and rebates.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.