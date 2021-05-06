 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma's economy shows signs of robust recovery in April
0 comments

Oklahoma's economy shows signs of robust recovery in April

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gross tax collections by the Oklahoma treasury rose sharply in April, a portend, officials hope, of a robust recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Oklahoma’s economy was hitting on all cylinders in April, especially compared to where we were a year ago,” state Treasurer Randy McDaniel said in a press release. “Consumer confidence is on the rise, reflecting growing optimism about the economy.”

Led by the highest oil and gas tax collections in 10 years, receipts for April totaled $1.49 billion — 38% more than for the same month a year ago.

Some improvement was expected because of last spring's coronavirus-induced collapse and a delay of income tax filings, but McDaniel said last month exceeded all projections.

Income tax receipts were up 36.4% despite another postponement in the filing deadline, and sales and use tax receipts were up 32% and also exceeded those of April 2019.

Oil and gas taxes were up 73% to $133.7 million.

Motor vehicle taxes, which are a much smaller share of state revenue, nearly doubled in April.

Gross receipts are all the tax payments received by the state treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money returned to taxpayers as refunds and rebates.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Oklahoma City pastor blasts Sen. Nathan Dahm on Senate floor for Kamala Harris comments
Govt-and-politics

Watch Now: Oklahoma City pastor blasts Sen. Nathan Dahm on Senate floor for Kamala Harris comments

  • Updated

During the conclusion of a Thursday morning session, Rev. Lee Cooper Jr., pastor at Prospect Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, chastised Dahm during an address ahead of the official prayer for comments he called "still wrong" and "still racist."

BA senator implies that VP Kamala Harris slept her way into politics

State Senate Democrats file formal complaint against Sen. Nathan Dahm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News