Oklahoma's congressional delegation responds to President Biden's first Joint Congress address

“After 100 days of the Biden presidency, there’s no doubt that he is waging a war on prosperity. Nearly every executive order has resulted in the elimination of American jobs. Now that his speech is over, Biden and Harris are embarking on a tour of the country to sell their ‘American Jobs Plan’, which does little to help the millions of Americans whose jobs were signed away by Biden’s executive orders.

“Much like his inaugural address, Biden’s speech tonight lacked substance. Anyone can stand up and commit to unity and bipartisanship, but it’s much harder — and requires much more integrity — to put those words into action. Biden has proven himself unreliable and unwilling to reach across the aisle to fulfill the most basic of his promises. To put an Oklahoma spin on it, Biden is all hat and no cattle. Unfortunately, it’s the American people who are suffering the consequences.”

Rep. Frank Lucas

“Our fellow Americans elected such a closely divided Congress to ensure bipartisanship — I truly believe Americans are eager to see both parties in Congress work with the President to address the issues currently facing our country. But sadly, nearly five months into 2021, President Biden and Congressional Democrats have abandoned the idea of bipartisan solutions in exchange for costly, partisan legislation.