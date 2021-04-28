Oklahoma's congressional delegation responds to President Biden's first Joint Congress address

Sen. Jim Inhofe
“I was listening tonight for the unity we were promised — the commitment to bipartisanship that Biden promised during his inauguration. I was disappointed — sure, he talked about the idea, but his proposed actions told a different story. …
“First, he gave an update on the coronavirus and vaccine efforts. He announced that his administration had surpassed the “goals” that it set. But we all know the real person to thank for the vaccine is President Donald Trump, because he launched Operation Warp Speed. We now have vaccines available for any American who wants one; it was a true success. Thank you, President Trump.
“Biden also emphasized his $2 trillion dollar plan — he claims it is about infrastructure, but it is really just the Green New Deal in disguise. The Biden Plan spends more on electric vehicles than on all traditional infrastructure combined. Just seven percent of the Biden Plan goes to roads, bridges, airports and waterways — what we can agree is infrastructure — and the rest goes to enacting the radical climate agenda.
“Bottom line — this speech wasn’t about unity or policies for all Americans. This was a traditional tax and spend Democratic speech with a progressive and environmentalist flair.”
Rep. Tom Cole
“It is always an honor to listen to any president speak to Congress in person, and I was certainly pleased to be part of President Biden’s official escort into the House chamber. However, the proposal the president put before Congress and the American people tonight spends too much, taxes too much and is likely to undercut the current economic recovery that began in the third quarter of last year.
“Since taking office less than a hundred days ago, President Biden has proposed more than $10 trillion in federal spending — a $4.5 trillion annual budget, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, a $2.3 trillion infrastructure program and now a $1.9 trillion expansion of America’s social safety net.
“To pay for this extraordinary expansion of government, President Biden has proposed the greatest increase in taxes in modern history. He has sought to make this acceptable by triggering class conflict on an unprecedented scale. He seeks to persuade the American people that they can have unlimited government services at someone else’s expense. Fortunately, Americans are smarter than that. They know there is no free lunch.”
Rep. Kevin Hern
“It wasn’t that long ago that Bill Clinton said the age of big government is over, but what Biden promised tonight is the largest expansion of government in our history. In 100 days, the Biden Administration has managed to add $5.95 trillion in new spending, on top of the existing federal budget. This disregard for deficits alarms people across the political spectrum. Tonight, Biden did nothing to alleviate those concerns, and instead made the argument for even more unchecked spending. I’d like to see more effort from this White House to help the American people instead of patting themselves on the back for driving us into unimaginable debt.
“After 100 days of the Biden presidency, there’s no doubt that he is waging a war on prosperity. Nearly every executive order has resulted in the elimination of American jobs. Now that his speech is over, Biden and Harris are embarking on a tour of the country to sell their ‘American Jobs Plan’, which does little to help the millions of Americans whose jobs were signed away by Biden’s executive orders.
“Much like his inaugural address, Biden’s speech tonight lacked substance. Anyone can stand up and commit to unity and bipartisanship, but it’s much harder — and requires much more integrity — to put those words into action. Biden has proven himself unreliable and unwilling to reach across the aisle to fulfill the most basic of his promises. To put an Oklahoma spin on it, Biden is all hat and no cattle. Unfortunately, it’s the American people who are suffering the consequences.”
Rep. Frank Lucas
“Our fellow Americans elected such a closely divided Congress to ensure bipartisanship — I truly believe Americans are eager to see both parties in Congress work with the President to address the issues currently facing our country. But sadly, nearly five months into 2021, President Biden and Congressional Democrats have abandoned the idea of bipartisan solutions in exchange for costly, partisan legislation.
“In the first four months of the 117th Congress, Republicans have called for Democrats to join them at the Southern Border to address the humanitarian and security crisis at our Southern Border. My colleagues and I have introduced legislation that doubles funding for basic research and infrastructure, ensuring America’s leadership in technology and innovation. And we’ve worked in good faith to provide a sense of economic security to every American and their family.
“Earlier this month, under the disguise as infrastructure, President Biden unveiled his climate and social justice agenda — the American Jobs Plan — that would eliminate entire industries of the U.S. economy. Tonight, the President proposed yet another taxing and inflated plan — the American Families Plan — that would expand government overreach into the homes of millions of families and individuals while imposing mandates on America’s job creators.
Rep. Markwayne Mullin
“President Biden’s actions so far have been anything but unifying and unfortunately, we heard more of the same from him tonight. From out-of-control spending and endorsing Green New Deal policies to raising taxes and turning a blind eye to the border crisis, it is clear from his first 100 days that President Biden has handed the keys to the White House over to the far-left wing of his party and will continue to do so. This is the wrong direction for our country.”