Oklahoma's child-welfare system continues to improve, according to report

Oklahoma seems to be making progress toward almost all of the goals listed in a settlement agreement that ended a federal class-action lawsuit nearly eight years ago, according to an annual update from experts who monitor efforts to improve the state's child-welfare system.

To end federal court monitoring, the state needs to make "substantial and sustained progress" toward all the goals for a two-year period, according to the settlement agreement that was reached in January 2012. At least for now, the state appears to be making progress toward all the goals except one, according to the update.

The state still is not making "good-faith efforts" to improve "measuring timeliness to permanency," which involves how long it takes to make long-term arrangements for children in the custody of the Department of Human Services, according to the update.

Despite that one area of concern, the end-of-year update praises DHS leadership for its "skill and experience," with officials describing the report as positive news "to end 2020 on an uplifting note."