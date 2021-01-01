Oklahoma's child-welfare system continues to improve, according to report

Oklahoma seems to be making progress toward almost all of the goals listed in a settlement agreement that ended a federal class-action lawsuit nearly eight years ago, according to an annual update from experts who monitor efforts to improve the state's child-welfare system.
To end federal court monitoring, the state needs to make "substantial and sustained progress" toward all the goals for a two-year period, according to the settlement agreement that was reached in January 2012. At least for now, the state appears to be making progress toward all the goals except one, according to the update.
The state still is not making "good-faith efforts" to improve "measuring timeliness to permanency," which involves how long it takes to make long-term arrangements for children in the custody of the Department of Human Services, according to the update.
Despite that one area of concern, the end-of-year update praises DHS leadership for its "skill and experience," with officials describing the report as positive news "to end 2020 on an uplifting note."
The improvements come as "the result of years of investment, focus and leadership to create a safer and more effective child-welfare system," said three people called "co-neutrals" who oversee the implementation of the court's settlement agreement, adding that DHS has a "strong senior management team that is focused, transparent and deeply engaged in this work."
The settlement dates back to a case that began in 2008, when Oklahoma was sued in federal court by a New York-based child advocacy group called Children's Rights. At first, the group was suing on behalf of nine children in foster care in Oklahoma, but the lawsuit later expanded to all current or future Oklahoma foster children.
The accusations included Oklahoma foster children being scalded in bath water, molested, beaten with tree switches and belts, and hit in the face, with Children's Rights arguing that the abuses were systemic problems, not isolated incidents.
DHS settled the lawsuit after spending nearly $7 million on legal costs, and a court-appointed panel of three "co-neutrals" has monitored the agency ever since.
This year's evaluation shows that the agency has improved "outcomes in child safety, permanency and well-being for children and families in Oklahoma."
