Not unexpectedly, Oklahoma's all-Republican congressional delegation had little good to say about President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night.
"He's so out of touch with the American people," 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern said in a tweeted video. "He won't take responsibility for the economy crisis, the border crisis or the energy crisis, or even the Afghanistan crisis and now the crime crisis.
"The American people are hurting," said Hern. "The president needs to acknowledge that. It's time for him to be a leader."
In a written statement, Hern said, "We need honesty from the White House, and we need a legitimate effort to work with Republicans to cut the spending of American taxpayer dollars and restore fiscal sanity before it’s too late.”
In a 19-minute tweeted video, U.S. Sen. James Lankford said Biden's speech "is exactly what socialism sounds like. We're going to have much higher taxes on every single company. We're going to try to compel companies to come back, but when they come back from overseas, we're going to dramatically increase their taxes. And we're going to get government involved in everything from the price of drugs to the price of your hotel to the price of your concert tickets. He made all of these promises — everything that annoys you, government is going to fix it. So that was jarring, to say the least."
Lankford was also critical of Biden's comments on energy and border security and for taking credit for a sharp decline in budget deficits during his term. Most analyses say that's almost entirely because the COVID-19 pandemic has waned and that by some measures the deficits, while lower, are still higher than projected.
In a written statement, Oklahoma's other U.S. senator, Markwayne Mullin, said, “Once again, Joe Biden offers empty words, false promises, and no solutions for the many crises he has created. Joe Biden ran on ‘unity,’ but his last two years in office have been among the most divisive and destructive in history."
Also in a written statement, 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas said, "There’s no doubt the president can find common ground with the Republican House majority the American people elected. We must pass a fiscally responsible government funding bill, a strong National Defense Authorization Act, and a comprehensive Farm Bill. While I’m sure President Biden will soon launch another presidential campaign, the President has an opportunity to set aside his party’s progressive all-or-nothing approach that sharpens the ideological wedge in our country."
The Twitter accounts of Mullin, Hern, Lankford and Reps. Stephanie Bice and Josh Brecheen were busy during Biden's speech, mostly with critiques that followed GOP talking points.
While Biden projected as optimistic a picture as possible, Republicans — including Oklahoma's delegation — were mostly gloom and doom.
"While the American people remain strong, sadly the state of the union is anything but strong," Bice tweeted at the end of the speech.
Illegal immigration and drugs were a popular Republican Twitter topic.
"In the last three months of 2022, Customs and Border Protection seized over 9,000 pounds of fentanyl coming across the border," said Brecheen. "THIS is Biden’s Border Crisis."
Mullin also connected illegal border crossings with fentanyl, although most reports indicate the drug is entering the U.S. mostly by air, sea and land ports of entries.
The flyover of what U.S. officials described as a Chinese surveillance balloon was offered as a sign of administration weakness.
"Joe Biden let a Chinese spy balloon fly over America. What else will he let China get away with?" tweeted Lankford.
— Maurice and Kandice Barron of New York, the parents of a 3-year-old who has survived a rare pediatric cancer, meant to highlight Biden's Cancer Moonshot initiative.
— Kristin Christensen and Avarie Kollmar of Seattle, a mother-daughter pair who are sharing their story about caring for their injured Navy veteran husband and father.
— Ruth Cohen of Rockville, Maryland, a Holocaust survivor and volunteer at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum who has warned against rising antisemitism.
— Mitzi Colin Lopez of West Chester, Pennsylvania, an advocate for people brought to the U.S. illegally as children who have received protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
— Maurice "Dion" Dykes of Knoxville, Tennessee, who is training to be a teacher after a 25-year graphic design career as part of a program funded by the 2020 COVID-19 relief law.
— Kate Foley of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, a 10th grade student looking to use the skills from her school engineering classes to pursue a career as a biomedical engineer.
— Darlene Gaffney of North Charleston, South Carolina, a breast cancer survivor who has promoted the importance of early detection and timely cancer screenings.
— Doug Griffin of Newton, New Hampshire, who lost his daughter, Courtney, in 2014 to a fentanyl overdose, as the Biden administration works to strengthen federal efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.
— Jacki Liszak of Fort Myers, Florida, who met with the president and first lady in the wake of Hurricane Ian and whose business stands to benefit from federal climate resiliency funding.
— Harry Miller of Upper-Arlington, Ohio, a mechanical engineering student and a former football player for Ohio State University, who left football to prioritize his mental health.
— Paul Sarzoza of Phoenix, the owner of a cleaning and facilities services company that is benefitting from servicing companies investing in high-tech manufacturing in his area.
— Amanda and Josh Zurawski of Austin, Texas, who found doctors unable to intervene after her water prematurely broke at 18 weeks pregnant due to the Texas abortion ban. Amanda Zurawski developed sepsis and nearly died because of the delay in receiving treatment, as the Biden administration looks to highlight the consequences of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.