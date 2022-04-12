Oklahoma's 988 mental health lifeline to launch by July, run by nonprofit vendor

State officials have selected an Arizona nonprofit group to run Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Line call center, which is on track to launch this summer.

Solari Crisis & Human Services will operate the statewide 988 mental health lifeline, which will replace the 11-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number.

The Federal Communications Commission in 2020 approved rules to establish 988 as the nationwide, easy-to-remember, three-digit dialing code for Americans in crisis to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors.

Oklahoma officials say they are on track to launch the state’s 988 system by July 1.

The program is one part of what state officials say is its comprehensive crisis response system.

Solari’s Arizona crisis line is one of the top-performing hotlines in the country, according to Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services officials.

“This company has developed customized technology to build a system that has been extremely successful,” said Carrie Slatton-Hodges, Department of Mental Health commissioner. “They are experts at recognizing people in crisis and connecting them to the guidance and services they need.”

The new call center will replace call centers operated in Tulsa and Oklahoma City by other groups.

Department spokesman Jeff Dismukes said Solari will be paid just under $5 million the first year and about $3.5 million the remaining years of the three-year contract.

Funds to pay for the service will come from federal sources, Dismukes said.

Beth Brady, Solari's senior director of brand development and education, said those familiar with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline program offerings shouldn’t notice any major changes when the switch occurs.

“The exciting thing is with the transition to a three-digit number, it’s going to make it just that more accessible because people will be able to remember it,” Brady said. “The good news is because the infrastructure is already set up, it should be really smooth sailing once the number transitions over officially.”

Brady said its Arizona program fields about 25,000 calls monthly within an average of 8 seconds.

Solari will provide a continuum of crisis care and human services, including a 24/7 peer-support Warm Line, Serious Mental Illness determinations, a 211 call information and referral service, dispatch services and other in-kind services, according to the Department of Mental Health.

Operators are licensed and certified health crisis specialists who answer calls and connect to and dispatch local services and mobile crisis teams, according to the department. Eventually the center will integrate with the 911 system.

Slatton-Hodges said “people who are calling the crisis line need someone on the other end of that phone line."

“This company has done a tremendous job doing that,” she said. “With the mental health impact of the pandemic and rising suicide rates, the implementation of the 988 number could not come at a more critical time.”

Brady said the company plans to hire 31 people to work at the call center.

