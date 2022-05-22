Oklahomans flooding Kansas abortion clinic, provider says: 'A public health crisis'

OKLAHOMA CITY — An abortion clinic in Kansas is now seeing primarily patients from Oklahoma and Texas in the wake of bans in each state that outlaw nearly all abortions past roughly the six-week mark of pregnancy.
Republicans were reluctant to criticize Gov. Stitt directly, but Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said: “I hope all Oklahomans are taking note of the fact that the Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate have sent a clear signal that Governor Stitt shouldn’t be responsible for Oklahoma tax dollars.”
HB 4327, which allows lawsuits against abortion providers at any point after fertilization, is similar to one enacted by Texas a year ago, except the Texas law makes abortion illegal after six weeks of pregnancy.
If signed by Gov. Stitt, House Bill 1933, by Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, would tie weeks of unemployment eligibility to average unemployment claims statewide: the fewer the claims, the fewer weeks of unemployment benefits.
Students would be required to use the restroom that corresponds with the sex listed on their birth certificate. Schools that fail to comply could lose up to 5% of their state funding, and parents could sue schools that don't comply.
The Oklahoma House of Representatives moved closer to its goal of comprehensive medical marijuana reform with the passage of six additional bills on Thursday, including a substantial hike in the cost of most commercial licenses.
House Bill 3232, passed by both legislative chambers, essentially would instruct state officials to ignore "any federal law, regulation, order, or other official action" that "seeks to substantially modify or supersede any (state) voter registration or election administration laws" in the conduct of state and local elections.