Oklahomans flock to buy lottery tickets as Mega Millions jackpot soars

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were flocking to lottery retailers as the Mega Millions jackpot hit $810 million on Monday.

“It is fantastic for sales and drives more money to education,” said Jay Finks, Oklahoma Lottery Commission executive director.

The drawing for the third-highest Mega Millions jackpot ever is Tuesday. The highest was $1.537 billion in 2018. The second highest was $1.05 billion just last year, according to Mega Millions.

The cash payout for the winning ticket would be $470 million before taxes, Finks said.

Players pick five numbers between one and 70 and one number between one and 25, Finks said.

“If you match all six, you win the big prize,” Finks said.

Players can also match other numbers to receive smaller prizes, he said.

Tickets to play cost $2 each, Finks said.

He said the larger jackpots draw more players.

Brisk lottery ticket sales were bringing customers into retailers such as QuikTrip.

“We are open for all customer needs 24 hours a day, and we look forward to seeing them in our stores,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager.

Tommy Shreffler, vice president of operations for the OnCue convenience store chain, said most people buying lottery tickets are purchasing other products, as well.

He said some stores have a lottery kiosk allowing the customer to purchase a ticket without going through a cashier, which helps to keep lines down.

In some instances, the company has hired additional employees, he said.

“I think people are pretty patient and realize the lottery is up that high and they will have to stand in line a little longer,” he said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to its website.

The Oklahoma Lottery expects to give education about $78 million from lottery ticket sales for fiscal year 2022, Finks said. For fiscal year 2021, the figure was $80 million, he said.

Overall, the lottery’s performance is still doing well, but it has been affected a bit by inflation and high gas prices, Finks said.