Oklahoma Watch: Why the criminal justice reform offered by SQ805 was rejected

Though lacking in funds, the opposition group found widespread support from elected officials and law enforcement groups in the days and weeks leading up to Nov. 3.

Attorney General Mike Hunter, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado voiced their opposition to State Question 805 during an Oct. 27 news conference. The next day, Oklahoma County Sheriff Candidates Wayland Cubit and Tommie Johnson III held a joint news conference to speak out against the state question.

“I am the first person who will fight for criminal justice reform, and criminal justice reform needs to happen so desperately,” said Johnson, a Republican who was elected Oklahoma County Sheriff on Tuesday night. “But I don’t want to do it if it puts public safety in jeopardy.”

Opponents of State Question 805 argued that a yes vote would have made it difficult to punish repeat offenders of domestic abuse, driving under the influence and other serious crimes not listed in Title 57, section 571 of the Oklahoma State Statutes as of Jan. 1. Supporters of 805 argued that courts would still be able to take prior criminal history into account and impose maximum sentences on repeat offenders.