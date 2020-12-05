Oklahoma Watch: Stitt's new Board of Education pick spread misinformation, conspiracy theories

This includes disclosing her social media accounts when she applied for the position Nov. 16.

“Melissa Crabtree is a former teacher who is passionate about using her experience in the classroom to improve educational outcomes for all Oklahoma students,” Hannema said. “The governor believes she will be a great addition to the State Board of Education.”

Democratic lawmakers said Crabtree’s social media posts are further evidence that she is unqualified for the appointment.

Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, a former public school teacher, said it is “dangerous” to have somebody with these views overseeing the state’s education system.

“If you have your beliefs and if you feel those feelings, that’s fine,” he said. “But if you are putting out misinformation or disinformation, that is irresponsible.”

On Crabtree restricting or deleting her public Facebook posts following her appointment, Rosecrants added that, “if you are not going to be proud about what you feel, what are you trying to hide?”